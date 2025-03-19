Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Joseph Woll will start for the Maple Leafs tonight as they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

TSN's Mark Masters reports that the club was happy with Woll's past two start and will stick with the 26-year-old for Wednesday's game against the Avs.

Woll has started 34 games this year, posting a 23-12-0 record with a 2.75 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and one shutout.

Only backup goalie Anthony Stolarz and healthy scratches Philippe Myers and David Kampf took part in Wednesday's optional skate. It's the first time this season that no regulars skated in an optional.

Head coach Craig Berube says it's a reflection the team's busy schedule and a back-to-back with the New York Rangers tomorrow.

Montreal Canadiens

Coming off of Tuesday's emotional win against the Ottawa Senators, 13 players took part in the Canadiens' optional skate on Wednesday.

Forwards: Cole Caufield, Jake Evans, Emil Heineman, Alex Newhook, Michael Pezzetta, Joshua Roy, Nick Suzuki,

Defencemen: Alexandre Carrier, Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj

Goalies: Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault