Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Josh Anderson, who has missed the last four games due to a lower-body injury, will return to the Habs' lineup on Saturday in Boston against the Bruins.

The 29-year-old has seven goals and five assists over 41 games for Montreal this season.

Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net.

The Canadiens are coming off a 6-2 defeat to the last-place Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Samuel Montembeault défendra le filet contre les Bruins.



Samuel Montembeault gets the start against the Bruins.

The Oilers recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the American Hockey League and reassigned forward James Hamblin.

The 22-year-old Holloway has played 14 games with the Oilers this season, recording one goal.

Edmonton will look to extend their winning to 13 games on Saturday in Calgary against the rival Flames.

Calgary Flames

Rookie right winger Matt Coronato has been recalled from the AHL.

The Flames have recalled forward Matt Coronato from the AHL. In 27 games in the AHL, the rookie leads the team in scoring with 12 goals and 29 points!

The 21-year-old, who was selected 13th overall by the the Flames in 2021, leads the AHL's Calgary Wranglers in scoring with 12 goals and 17 assists over 27 games this season.

Coronato has a goal and an assist over 11 games with the Flames this season after appearing in one game last year.

In net, it appears regular starter Jacob Markstrom will get a night off in favour of Daniel Vladar.

Markstrom on the ice today; from first glance looks like he's backing up Dan Vladar

Forward Dillon Dube did not attend the morning skate on Saturday ahead of their game against the red-hot Oilers. Forward Adam Klapka will make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals with 11 assists over 33 games in the AHL this season.

Flames' Projected Lines

F

Huberdeau Lindholm Sharangovich

Zary Kadri Coronato

Mangiapane Backlund Coleman

Greer Ruzicka Klapka

D

Andersson Weegar

Hanifin Tanev

Oesterle DeSimone

G

Vladar

Markstrom