Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle was on the ice at Canadiens practice Saturday morning, reports TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

Guhle underwent appendix surgery on Sept. 18 and resumed skating on his own Thursday. The team said he would be evaluated on a daily basis.

The 22-year-old had six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 70 games last season, his second with the Habs.

New York Islanders

Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov was held out of the third period of Friday's preseason matchup against the New Jersey Devils for precautionary reasons with a lower-body injury.

He was a plus-one with one hit, one shot on goal and one blocked shot before departing Friday's eventual 5-1 win.

This is his first season with the Isles since joining the team from the KHL earlier this year.