Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Krill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek were both full participants in Wild practice on Sunday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Both players are expected to join the team for their three-game eastern road trip, but the team isn't expecting them to play.

Kaprizov, 27, hasn't played since Jan. 26 after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 winger was in the Hart Trophy conversation prior to the injury after registering 23 goals and 52 points in 37 games.

Kaprizov is expected to meet with his doctor for a follow up appointment when the team is in New York to take on the Rangers on Wednesday and Islanders on Friday.

Eriksson Ek, 28, missed the last 17 games with an undisclosed injury and has been considered to be week-to-week.

The 6-foot-3 centre has nine goals and 24 points in 42 games this season.

Minnesota is tied with the St. Louis Blues for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and are six points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled forward Angus Crookshank from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Sunday.

Crookshank, 25, has 22 goals and 40 points in 60 games in the AHL this season and appeared in one game in Ottawa in February.

Utah Hockey Club

Defenceman Olli Maatta is a game-time decision when Utah takes on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, according to head coach Andre Tourigny.

Maatta, 30, has two goals and 15 points in 70 games this season split between the Detroit Red Wings and Utah.

Additonally, Tourigny confirmed that Karel Vejmelka will get the start in net against the Blackhawks.

Vejmelka has two wins in his last five games and has a 21-20-7 record this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average.