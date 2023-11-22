Ice Chips: Klingberg absent from Leafs' practice, Timmins on third pair
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg was absent from practice on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has not played since Nov. 11 due to a 'hip related issue'. He has five assists in 14 games this season.
Conor Timmins is practicing on the third defensive pair alongside William Lagesson. The 25-year-old has not played in the NHL this season. He registered two goals and 12 assists in 25 games with the Leafs last season.
Leafs full practice lines:
Knies - Matthews - Marner
Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander
Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok
McMann - Kampf - Gregor
Reaves
Rielly - Brodie
Giordano - McCabe
Lagesson - Timmins
Benoit
Samsonov
Woll
Edmonton Oilers
Forward Mattias Janmark returns to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 26 due to a shoulder injury. He has no points in seven games this season.
The Oilers skated with the following lines at Wednesday's practice:
Foegele - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kane - RNH - Hyman
Janmark - McLeod - Ryan
Erne/Gagner/Hamblin/Brown
Nurse - Kulak
Ekholm - Bouchard
Broberg/Desharnais/Ceci
Skinner
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets practiced with the following lines on Wednesday:
Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby
Vilardi (non-contact), Toninato
Morrisey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Stanley
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres forward Jack Quinn was on the ice before, during and after the team's Wednesday skate as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles. He is on track to join the team for practice in a few week and is targeting a return to playing in January.
The 22-year-old had 14 goals and 37 points in 75 games last season.
Forward Peyton Krebs will be out of the lineup Wednesday and will be replaced with Tyson Jost, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday.
Devon Levi will get the start.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins forward Bryan Rust will not play Wednesday night due to a lower-body injury. Head coach Mike Sullivan says he is day-to-day. The 31-year-old has nine goals and seven assists in 17 games this season.
Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body) and Matt Nieto are available to play.