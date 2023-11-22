Ice Chips: Klingberg absent from Leafs' practice, Timmins on third pair

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg was absent from practice on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has not played since Nov. 11 due to a 'hip related issue'. He has five assists in 14 games this season.

Conor Timmins is practicing on the third defensive pair alongside William Lagesson. The 25-year-old has not played in the NHL this season. He registered two goals and 12 assists in 25 games with the Leafs last season.

Lines at Leafs practice



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves



Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - McCabe

Lagesson - Timmins

Benoit



Samsonov

Woll @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 22, 2023

Forward Mattias Janmark returns to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 26 due to a shoulder injury. He has no points in seven games this season.

The Oilers skated with the following lines at Wednesday's practice:

Foegele - McDavid - Draisaitl

Kane - RNH - Hyman

Janmark - McLeod - Ryan

Erne/Gagner/Hamblin/Brown



Nurse - Kulak

Ekholm - Bouchard

Broberg/Desharnais/Ceci



Skinner

The Jets practiced with the following lines on Wednesday:

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby

Vilardi (non-contact), Toninato



Morrisey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Stanley

Sabres forward Jack Quinn was on the ice before, during and after the team's Wednesday skate as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles. He is on track to join the team for practice in a few week and is targeting a return to playing in January.

The 22-year-old had 14 goals and 37 points in 75 games last season.

Forward Peyton Krebs will be out of the lineup Wednesday and will be replaced with Tyson Jost, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Devon Levi will get the start.

Penguins forward Bryan Rust will not play Wednesday night due to a lower-body injury. Head coach Mike Sullivan says he is day-to-day. The 31-year-old has nine goals and seven assists in 17 games this season.

Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body) and Matt Nieto are available to play.