Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday that Kyle Connor’s re-evaluation Monday revealed nothing new and that his recovery from his right MCL injury remains status quo (6-8 week timeline).

#NHLJets Bowness says Kyle Connor’s re-evaluation yesterday revealed nothing new — his recovery from his right MCL injury remains status quo (6-8 week timeline).



Kupari (shoulder) and Heinola (ankle) will travel with the team to California and Arizona. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 2, 2024

Connor, 27, suffered a right-knee injury on December 10, and was placed on injured reserve by the team just three days later.

In 26 games played this season, the American winger has scored 17 goals while adding 11 assists.

Habs head coach Martin St-Louis confirms there will be no changes to the lineup against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Martin St-Louis confirme qu’aucun changement ne sera apporté à la formation contre les Stars.



Martin St-Louis confirms there will be no changes to the lineup against Dallas.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 2, 2024

The Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Devils forward Timo Meier suffered a "kind of medium-body" injury, head coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday.

It's a new injury for Timo Meier, "kind of medium-body" Lindy Ruff says. Not a re-aggravation of a previous injury.



He's still undergoing evaluation "hopefully it shouldn't be too long," says Ruff. #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 2, 2024

Ruff confirmed that Meier is still undergoing evaluation "hopefully it shouldn't be too long."

The Swiss-born 27 year-old is in his first full season with the Devils after being acquired by the club at last year's trade deadline.

Meier was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks with the ninth overall in 2015.

Boston Bruins

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Tuesday changes to their lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jim Montgomery on tonight's lineup vs. the Blue Jackets: "Grzelcyk is going back in...shoulder and everything is feeling good...up front Beecher is coming out and van Riemsdyk is going back in." pic.twitter.com/KkiDpzyZyG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 2, 2024

"(Matt) Grzelcyk is going back in...shoulder and everything is feeling good...up front (John) Beecher is coming out and (James) van Riemsdyk is going back in."

Grzelcyk missed the Bruins' game on New Year's Eve against the Detroit Red Wings.