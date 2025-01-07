Ice Chips: Leafs G Woll expected to start against Flyers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Joseph Woll is expected to get the start on Tuesday night against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old has won his last four starts, including Saturday's 6-4 victory over the rival Boston Bruins.

Tuesday's practice lines - David Alter, The Hockey News

F

Knies-Matthews-Marner

McMannTavares-Nylander

Pacioretty-Domi-Lorentz

Dewar-Kampf-Reaves

Extra: Robertson, Holmberg

D

Rielly-Myers

OEL-Tanev

Benoit-Timmins

Extra: Rifai

G

Woll Hildeby

Veteran left winger Chris Kreider has been placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury after missing Sunday's win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The move is retroactive to Jan. 5 and physical forward Matt Rempe is expected to be called up in a corresponding move.

Kreider, 33, has 13 goals and two assists over 34 games for the struggling Rangers this season.

The American, who has spent his entire 13-year career with the Rangers, was a healthy scratch for a game on Dec. 23 against the New Jersey Devils.

Defenceman Maxence Guenette has been recalled from the minors.

The 23-year-old has three goals and six assists over 27 games in the American Hockey League this season.

Senators defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker left Monday's practice after falling hard into the boards.

TSN's Claire Hanna reports that Bernard-Docker was unable to put any weight on his left leg, with the 24-year-old helped off the ice by his teammates.