Ice Chips: Leafs G Woll to start vs. Panthers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll is the projected starter for Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers.
Woll, 25, is 6-5-0 this season with a 2.92 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 11 appearances (nine starts).
Forward Ryan Reaves was not on the ice at Tuesday's optional skate, indicating he will likely return to the lineup. He skated on the fourth line at Monday's practice.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Gabriel Vilardi is wearing a regular jersey at Tuesday's practice but is not taking part in line rushes, indicating he is not yet ready to return to the lineup. TSN's John Lu adds that Vilardi's earliest return date would be Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers.
The 24-year-old has played in just three games this season due to a sprained MCL.
The Jets practiced with the following line ahead of tonight's game against the Stars:
Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Scratched: Stanley, Chisholm
Ottawa Senators
Head coach D.J.Smith says defenceman Thomas Chabot is expected to play Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has not played since fracturing his hand on Oct. 26 against the Islanders.
Senators forward Ridly Greig skated in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday, reports Post Media's Bruce Garrioch. Greig was placed on injured reserve in early November due to a lower-body injury sustained on Nov. 2 against the Los Angeles Kings
The 21-year-old has two goals and five assists in nine games this season.
Sens lines at Tuesday's practice:
Tkachuk-Stützle- Giroux
Joseph-Greig- Tarasenko
Kubalik-Norris- Batherson
Kelly-Chartier- MacEwen
Highmore
Sanderson Zub
Chychrun JBD
Brannstrom Hamonic
Chabot
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers practiced with the same lineup as they have for the past two games:
RNH - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Hamblin - Erne
Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Skinner
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Cates will miss 6-to-8 weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday.
Cates likely sustained the injury on Nov. 25 against the New York Islanders. He played 14:12 and did not register a point in the 1-0 victory.
The 24-year-old has one goal and three assists in 21 games with the Flyers this season. In 119 career games, the former fifth-round pick has 19 goals and 51 points.
New Jersey Devils
Devils' forward Timo Meier skated on his own today, head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters. Meier has missed five-straight games with a lower-body injury. He has 5 goals and 11 points in 14 games this season.
Ruff also shared that forward Eric Haula is dealing with a lower-body injury, while Curtis Lazar should return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.
New York Islanders
The Islanders activated forward Matt Martin off injured reserve on Tuesday. He has not played since Nov. 15 due to an upper-body injury.
The 34-year-old has one goal and two points in 14 games this season.