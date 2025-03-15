Ice Chips: Leafs' Matthews misses morning skate, will play Saturday

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Captain Auston Matthews did not attend Saturday's morning skate, but will be in the lineup when the Leafs host the provincial rival Ottawa Senators.

The 27-year-old American centre has struggled to find the back of the net as of late, scoring just three goals in his last 16 games.

Matthews has tallied 23 goals and 33 assists over 50 games this season.

Head coach Craig Berube also confirmed that Anthony Stolarz will get the start in net and David Kampf will be out of the lineup.

The Leafs are currently six points ahead of the Sens in the Atlantic Division.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

F

McMann - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Laughton - Nylander

Knies - Kampf - Domi

Lorentz - Holmberg - Robertson

D

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Myers

G

Stolarz

Woll

Ottawa Senators

Captain Brady Tkachuk attended Ottawa's morning skate in Toronto ahead of a massive divisional clash against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Tkachuk missed the last few minutes of Thursday's win against the Boston Bruins with what head coach Travis Green described as a tweaked hip.

The 25-year-old American has 27 goals and 52 points across 63 games this season with the Senators, his seventh in the nation's capital.

Goalie Linus Ullmark will get the start in net.

Senators' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Highmore-Gaudette-Zetterlund

G

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

Gilbert

New York Rangers

Norris Trophy-winning defenceman Adam Fox is "trending" towards returning to New York's lineup for Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after taking part in the morning skate.

"He's trending that way, so still talk inside there, but it's nice to have him out there," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said.

Fox has missed the last eight games after suffering an upper-body injury on Feb. 25 against the New York Islanders.

The 27-year-old, who won the Norris Trophy in 2021, has recorded five goals and 43 assists for the Rangers this season.