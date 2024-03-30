Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Mitch Marner has been placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to March 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs have placed F Mitch Marner on LTI retroactive to March 7 for roster management purposes, and recalled D Marshall Rifai from the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 30, 2024

The move was made for roster management purposes, the team said.

The Leafs also recalled defenceman Marshall Rifai from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.

Marner, 26, has not played since March 7, when he suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Boston Bruins.

The Markham, Ont., native returned to practice earlier this week, but was expected to miss at least two more games.

Marner has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Head coach Rick Bowness said Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal for the Winnipeg Jets when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

#NHLJets Bowness says Brossoit has a couple of planned starts in Winnipeg’s final 8 games after tonight. @TSN_Edge https://t.co/7Qv2Ha5IRO — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 30, 2024

Hellebuyck is 32-18-4 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 54 games this season.

Bowness also indicated there are a couple planned starts for netminder Laurent Brossoit in the final eight games of the season after Saturday.

Brossoit is 12-5-2 with a 2.05 GAA and .927 save percentage in 2023-24.

Projected lineup vs .Senators as per TSN's John Lu:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Ehlers - Monahan - Toffoli

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Namestnikov - Iafallo

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced blueliner Johnathan Kovacevic will return to the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Johnathan Kovacevic sera de retour dans la formation contre la Caroline.



Johnathan Kovacevic will return to the lineup tonight vs. the Canes.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/o0K3IOThU1 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2024

Kovacevic, 26, last played on March 21.

The Hamilton, Ont., native has six goals, three assists and a plus-nine rating in 55 games this season.