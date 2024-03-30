Ice Chips: Leafs place F Marner on LTIR
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Mitch Marner has been placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to March 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Saturday.
The move was made for roster management purposes, the team said.
The Leafs also recalled defenceman Marshall Rifai from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.
Marner, 26, has not played since March 7, when he suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Boston Bruins.
The Markham, Ont., native returned to practice earlier this week, but was expected to miss at least two more games.
Marner has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Head coach Rick Bowness said Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal for the Winnipeg Jets when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
Hellebuyck is 32-18-4 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 54 games this season.
Bowness also indicated there are a couple planned starts for netminder Laurent Brossoit in the final eight games of the season after Saturday.
Brossoit is 12-5-2 with a 2.05 GAA and .927 save percentage in 2023-24.
Projected lineup vs .Senators as per TSN's John Lu:
Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi
Ehlers - Monahan - Toffoli
Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Namestnikov - Iafallo
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Stanley - Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens announced blueliner Johnathan Kovacevic will return to the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
Kovacevic, 26, last played on March 21.
The Hamilton, Ont., native has six goals, three assists and a plus-nine rating in 55 games this season.