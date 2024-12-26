Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs announced Thursday they have recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

In a corresponding move, netminder Dennis Hildeby was assigned to the Marlies.

Murray, 30, made his first start of the season for the Leafs in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 20.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native hadn't started an NHL game in 21 months after working his way back from bilateral hip surgery.

Hildeby made his NHL debut with the Leafs this season and is 2-1-0 with a 3.68 goals-against average and .875 save percentage.

The Leafs are preparing to face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.