Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Ottawa Senators held an optional skate on Thursday, with some key contributors not in attendance.

Per TSN's Claire Hanna, the following players were on the ice:

That left forwards Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig among those not in attendance. Defencemen Nick Jensen, Tyler Kleven and Jake Sanderson were not in attendance, nor was top goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Ottawa plays Game 6 of their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre. Since falling to a 3-0 series deficit, the Senators have won back-to-back games, including a dominant 4-0 effort in Toronto in Game 5.

Brady Tkachuk was asked by Hanna if the team had played its best hockey yet in the series: “There’s no chance we’re ever going to be complacent with where we’re at. We always want more,” the star forward, who leads the Sens with six points in the series said.