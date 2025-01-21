Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark skated on Tuesday after the Senators' morning skate to do some on-ice rehab work.

Ullmark, 31, hasn't played since Dec. 22 while he's been dealing with a back injury.

Prior to his injury, the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner was on fire, winning eight of his last nine starts.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 12-7-3 record this seaosn with a .915 save percentage and 2.38 goals-against average.

Leevi Marilainen is expected to be in net when the Senators take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Marilainen, 22, has won four of his last five games and has a 6-2-1 record with a .917 save percentage and 2,20 goals-against average.

Additionally, forward David Perron was in a regular sweater during the morning skate and was splitting time with Michael Amadio on the team's fourth line.

Perron joined the Senators in the off-season as an unrestricted free agent but hasn't played since Nov. 23 while he's been dealing with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot winger has not recorded a point in nine games this season.

The Senators used these lines during Monday's morning skate prior to their game with the Rangers:

Sam Montembeault will be between the pipes when the Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Montembeault, 28, has a 16-16-3 record this season with a 2.98 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

The Wild assigned forward Brendan Gaunce to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Tuesday.

Gaunce, 30, did not record a point in five games in Minnesota this season.

He also has 12 goals and 22 points in 26 games in the AHL this season.

Forward Scott Laughton will not be available to the Flyers for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1 centre also missed Monday's practice for personal family reasons.

Laughton has nine goals and 23 points in 47 games this season.

Additionally, Samuel Ersson will get the start in net against the Red Wings.

Ersson, 25, has won six of his last seven starts and has a 13-7-2 record with a .889 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average.

The Stars recalled forward Matej Blumel from the AHL's Texas Stars on Tuesday.

Blumel, 24, has a goal and six games with Dallas this season.

He also has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games in the AHL this season.

The Red Wings recalled forward Elmer Soderblom from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 winger has five goals and 17 points in 38 games with the Griffins this season.