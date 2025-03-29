Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Linus Ullmark will get the start in net when the Senators take on the Columbus Blue Jackets as both teams continue to make a playoff push, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Ullmark, 31, has won seven of his last nine games and has a 20-13-3 record this season with a .909 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average.

The Senators currently hold the first wild-card position in the Eastern Conference with a 38-28-5 record and are six points ahead of the Blue Jackets with 11 games remaining in the season.

Ottawa is projected to use these lines against the Blue Jackets:

Forward Boko Imama's season is over after he underwent surgery to repair a bicep injury, the team announced on Saturday.

Imama, 28, split time between Pittsburgh and the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.

The 6-foot-1 winger recorded a goal in 16 games in Pittsburgh while adding three goals and five points in 24 games in the NHL.

Imama has an expected recovery time of four-to-six months.