Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Joshua Roy and defenceman Logan Mailloux were among seven players assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday.

Roy, 21, appeared in four preseason games recording two assists.

The 6-foot centre appeared in 23 games with the Canadiens last season, recording four goals and nine points.

Mailloux, 21, appeared in four preseason games recording an assist with a plus-6 rating.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman recorded 14 goals and 47 points in 72 games with the Rocket last season.

The Canadiens used these lines during practice, according to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette:

Slafkovsky - Suzuki - Caufield

Newhook - Dach - Armia

Barre-Boulet - Dvorak - Anderson

Heineman - Evans - Gallagher

Matheson - Guhle

Hutson - Savard

Xhekaj - Barron

Philadelphia Flyers

Prospect Jett Luchanko has made the team as the Flyers announce their opening night roster.

Luchanko was drafted 13th overall by the Flyers last June's entry draft and recorded 20 goals and 74 points in 68 games with the OHL's Guelph Storm.

The 18-year-old forward will become the youngest player in Flyers history.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Jake McCabe participated in Maple Leafs' practice on Monday while forward Calle Jarnkrok was absent.

McCabe missed Saturday's preseason finale to rest an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman appeared in 73 games last season recording eight goals and 28 points.

Jarnkrok has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury throughout training camp which has kept him off the ice.

The 33-year-old appeared in 52 games last season, recording 10 goals and 21 points.

The Maple Leafs used these lines at practice on Monday, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

Pacioretty - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

McMann, Dewar

Rielly - Tanev

Ekman-Larsson - McCabe

Benoit - Timmins

Myers - Liljegren

Hakanpaa

Woll

Stolarz

Ottawa Senators

The Senators returned defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to the WHL's Calgary Hitmen on Monday.

Yakemchuk was drafted seventh overall by the Senators in last June's draft and recorded two goals and seven points in four preseason games.

The Senators used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia:

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Cousins

Greig - Norris - Batherson

Perron - Pinto - Amadio

Gregor - Ostapchuk - MacEwen

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Jensen

Kleven - Hamonic

Extra: Bernard-Docker

Ullmark

Forsberg

Calgary Flames

The Flames have placed forward Yegor Sharangovich on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and has a week-to-week timeframe for his return.

Sharangovich, 26, appeared in all 82 games last season with the Flames, recording 31 goals and 59 points.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets assigned forwards Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov to the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Monday.

Lambert, 20, was the Jets first-round draft pick in 2022 and recorded 21 goals and 55 points in 64 games with the Moose last season.

Chibrikov, 21, was drafted 50th overall by the Jets in 2021 and recorded 17 goals and 47 points in 70 games with the Moose last season.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals assigned forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to the Hershey Bears on Monday and returned forward Andrew Cristall to the WHL's Kelowna Rockets.

Miroshnichenko, 20, appeared in 21 games with the Capitals last season, recording two goals and six points. He also recorded nine goals and 25 points in 47 games with the Bears last season.

Cristall, 19, was drafted 40th overall by the Capitals in 2023 and registered 40 goals and 111 points in 62 games in the WHL last season.

The Capitals used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Tarek El-Bashir of the Monumental Sports Network.

Ovechkin - Strome - Mangiapane

McMichael - Dubois - Wilson

Milano/Vrana - Lapierre - Protas

Duhaime - Dowd - Raddysh

Chychrun - Carlson

Roy - Fehervary

Sandin - van Riemsdyk

Alexeyov - McIlrath

Lindgren

Logan Thompson absent for personal/family reasons

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have signed forward Austin Watson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Watson, 32, joined the Detroit Red Wings on a professional tryout agreement in August and recorded an assist in four preseason games

He played last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording two goals, four points and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games. He did not make an appearance in the playoffs.

New York Rangers

Forward Artemi Panarin returned to practice on Monday after missing Sunday's session with a lower-body injury, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Panarin left Tuesday's 5-4 preseason victory over the New Jersey Devils with the injury, which is the second time in the preseason he exited early.

The 6-foot winger is considered to be day-to-day.

Defenceman Ryan Lindgren skated on his own prior to practice while forward Jimmy Vesey has not returned to the ice, according to Baugh.

Lindgren is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury he sustained in the team's 6-4 win over the New York Islanders on Sept. 24 while Vesey is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury he sustained in practice on Sept. 30.

The Rangers used these lines at practice on Monday according to Baugh:

Kreider - Berard - Smith

Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere

Cuylle - Chytil - Kakko

Edstrom - Carrrick - Rempe

Miller - Fox

Schneider - Trouba

Mancini - Jones

Shesterkin

Quick

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Rutger McGroarty remains with the Penguins at Monday's practice as the team draws closer to the regular season.

McGroarty was acquired by the Penguins from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for prospect Brayden Yager on Aug. 22.

The 20-year-old winger skated on the Penguins' third line with Lars Eller and the duo of Jesse Puljujarvi and Valtteri Puustinen, who were rotating.

McGroarty has a goal and six points in six preseason games.

The Penguins used these lines during Monday's practice:

O'Connor - Crosby - Beauvillier

Bunting - Malkin - Rakell

McGroarty - Eller - Puljujarvi/Puustinen

Hayes - Glass - Acciari

Grzelcyk - Letang

Pettersson - Karlsson

Graves - St. Ivany

Shea- Brunicke