Los Angeles Kings

Goalie Pheonix Copley was forced to leave Friday's practice early due to an injury and was helped off the ice by the training staff.

The 31-year-old has appeared in eight games for the Kings this season, posting a 4-1-2 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

Los Angeles will take on the Kraken in Seattle on Saturday night.

Centre Zach Aston-Reese was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The 29-year-old from Staten Island, NY., has played in just one game with the Red Wings in 2023-24, his first season with the club.

Aston-Reese, who signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Wings in the summer, has tallied four goals and three assists over 20 games in the minors this season.

The eighth-year player netted 10 goals and four assists over 77 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Jake Evans did not participate in Friday's practice as he was having a therapy day.

The Habs host the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Winnipeg Jets

Friday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

F

Ehlers - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Iafallo

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Chisholm - Stanley

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

New York Islanders

The team placed defenceman Scott Mayfield on the injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. The move is retroactive to Dec. 11.

Mayfield, 31, has four assists over 20 games this season with the Isles, his 11th with the franchise.

Philadelphia Flyers

Head coach John Tortorella told the media that goalie Carter Hart will not be available for Saturday's against the visiting Detroit Red Wings due to an illness.