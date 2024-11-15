Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings placed goaltender Darcy Kuemper and defenceman Caleb Jones on Injured Reserve on Friday.

Kuemper, 34, left Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche with an undisclosed injury after giving up two goals on 20 shots.

The 6-foot-5 netminder previously missed five games earlier this season with a lower-body injury.

Kuemper has a 4-2-3 record this season with a 2.65 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Jones, 27, is out with an upper-body injury after only playing 5:56 in the loss to the Avalanche.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman appeared in five games this season while averaging 12:49 of ice time.

Los Angeles have recalled goaltender Erik Portillo and defenceman Jacob Moverare in corresponding moves.

Forward David Perron was taking regular line rushes with Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio at Senators' practice on Friday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

The 36-year-old winger has missed the team's last 11 games while being out for personal reasons but head coach Travis Green told reporters that he is back with the team full time and could play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Perron is still waiting to record his first point at a Senator and has appeared in five game this season.

The 6-foot winger signed a two-year, $8 million deal to join the Senators in the off-season.

Additionally, forward Noah Gregor and defenceman Jake Sanderson were not at practice on Friday with maintenance days.

Gregor skated 12:58 and had a minus-3 rating in the Senators' 5-4 overtime loss on Thursday.

The 6-foot winger has two goals and three points in 16 games this season, his first in Ottawa.

Sanderson recorded an assist with a minus-3 rating on 26:37 of ice against the Flyers on Thursday.

The 22-year-old defenceman has a goal and 10 points in 16 games this season.

The Senators used these lines during Friday's practice, according to Garrioch:

Maple Leafs forward Max Domi will not participate in the team's practice Friday as he receives a maintenance day.

Domi also received a maintenance day on Monday, but played on both Tuesday and Wednesday for the Maple Leafs.

The 29-year-old forward has six assists in 18 games this season as he plays under the first year of a four-year, $15 million contract extension signed in June.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Friday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

The Jets used these line combinations during Friday's practice, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton:

Forward Tage Thompson skated prior to Sabres practice on Friday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Thompson, 27, missed the Sabres' 4-3 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with an lower-body injury and remains day-to-day.

The 6-foot-6 centre was injured during the team's 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday that saw him record an assist in just 6:49 of ice time.

Thompson has 11 goals and 18 points in 16 games this season.

Head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that Thompson and goaltender Ukko Pekka-Luukkonen will not be available when the Sabres take on the Flyers on Saturday.

Pekka-Luukkonen also missed Thursday's win with what Ruff called a "minor ailment"

The 25-year-old netminder has a 6-4-1 record this season with a 2.83 goals-against average and.903 save percentage.

Additionally, Ruff told reporters that forward Jordan Greenway is playing through an injury and may not be available on Saturday.

Greenway has three goals and six points in 16 games this season.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the Avalanche announced on Friday.

Georgiev last appeared during Colorado's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday where he made 13 saves for the victory.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has struggled this season, going 4-5-0 with a 3.56 GAA and .863 save percentage in 10 appearances.

Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled from the AHL's Colorado Eagles in a corresponding move.

Additionally, the team assigned forward Chris Wagner to the Eagles after clearing waivers on Friday.

Wagner has a goal in 12 games this season with the Avalanche.

The Avalanche recalled forwards Ivan Ivan and Nikolai Kovalenko from the Eagles on Friday.

Ivan, 22, appeared in 17 games with the Avalanche this season, recording two goals and five points.

The 6-foot centre was signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2024.

Kovalenko, 25, has also appeared in 17 games with the Avalanche this season, recording two goals and six points.

He was drafted 171st overall by the Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Blues recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and assigned defenceman Leo Lööf to Springfield on Friday.

Schueneman, 29, joined the Blues on a one-year, two-way contract in the off-season.

The 5-foot-11 left-shot defenceman last appeared in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2022-23 season, recording an assist in seven games.

He has a goal and five points in 13 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

Tristan Jarry will get his first start since Oct. 16 when the Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Jarry began the season 1-1-0 with a 5.47 goals-against average and .836 save percentage before being assigned to the AHL on a conditioning stint.

The 6-foot-2 netminder went 4-1-0 with the Wilkes-Bare/Scranton Penguins with a 2.16 GAA and.926 save percentage.

Defenceman Kris Letang didn't travel with the team due to an illness and will not play against the Blue Jackets.

Letang skated during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings and had five shots on goal.

The 37-year-old has two goals and six points in 18 games this season.

Additionally, forward Blake Lizotte is out after sustaining his second concussion of the season on Wednesday after taking a puck to the upper-body area.

The 26-year-old centre missed the team's first 11 games of the season after sustaining a concussion during training camp.

Lizotte has two goals in seven games this season, his first as a Penguin.

Forward Matt Nieto is expected to take Lizotte's spot in the lineup.

The Penguins recalled defenceman Owen Pickering from the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Pickering, 20, was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins during the 2022 draft.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman has a goal in 12 games in the AHL this season.

Forward Kent Johnson took part of the team's morning skate on Friday but isn't going to be ready to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Johnson, 22, has missed the team's last 11 games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot centre will travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and Boston Bruins on Monday.

Johnson has two goals and five points in four games this season.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start in net against the Penguins on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 2-5-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season.

The Golden Knights assigned forward Grigori Denisenko and goaltender Akira Schmid to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Friday.

Denisenko appeared in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks and had 8:27 of ice time.

The 5-foot-11 winger has a goal and seven points in 10 games with the Silver Knights.

Schmid came in the game in relief of Adin Hill and made 12 saves during the Golden Knights' 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 1-5-0 record in the AHL this season with a 3.56 GAA and .885 save percentage.

Utah Hockey Club

Karel Vejmelka looks to make his second straight start for Utah as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, according to Belle Fraser of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka got his first win of the season on Wednesday, making 49 saves in a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is 1-3-0 with a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage this season.

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters on Friday that Brayden Point isn't ready to play in Saturday's matchup against the New Jersey Devils, but his lower-body injury is progressing.

Point, 28, left the Lightning's 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets after recording a goal on 3:47 of ice time with the injury and has missed the team's last three games.

The 5-foot-11 centre has eight goals and 13 points in 12 games this season.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Robby Fabbri had surgery on his meniscus on Friday and is expected to be out at least six weeks, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Fabbri, 28, has two goals in 14 games this season and last appeared during the Ducks' 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11 centre was acquired by the Ducks, along with a draft pick, from the the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for netminder Alexander Gage in July.

Drafted 21st overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2014, Fabbri has 100 goals and 202 points in 412 career games split between the Blues, Red Wings, and Ducks.