Los Angeles Kings

The Kings announced Wednesday they have defenceman Brandt Clarke from the Ontario Reign of the AHL and placed Tobias Bjornfot on waivers.

The Ottawa, Ont., native has skated in nine games for the Kings this season, netting a pair of assists while averaging 13:38 of ice time per game.

A member of Team Canada's gold-medal winning roster at the 2023 World Juniors, Clarke was drafted by the Kings with the eighth overall pick in 2021.

Clarke has 32 points in 30 games in the AHL.

Devils forward Curtis Lazar is set to return to the ice, per team reporter Amanda Stein.

Curtis Lazar is back in the lineup tonight for #NJDevils



Lazar, a native of Salmon Arm, B.C., last suited up for the Devils on Dec. 23, logging 14:37 minutes of ice time against the Detroit Red Wings.

The 28-year-old missed time with a lower-body injury.

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday there is a chance the team will go 11 forwards and seven blueliners against the Washington Capitals depending on player availabilities with his forwards, some of which are dealing with issues that could keep them out.

The Devils also recalled forward Graeme Clarke from the Utica Comets of the AHL.

The 22-year-old from Minnesota has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 27 games.

Blue Jackets defenceman Adam Boqvist skated with the team on Wednesday, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

#CBJ defenseman Adam Boqvist is on the ice for practice today. Pascal Vincent said Boqvist had started skating on his own but this will be his first full-team skate as he rehabs a shoulder injury. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 3, 2024

Head coach Pascal Vincent said Boqvist had started skating on his own. It was Boqvist's first full-team skate as he rehabs a shoulder injury.

The Penguins announced Wednesday they have recalled defenceman Ryan Shea from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Fellow blueliner John Ludvig was placed on injured reserve.

Shea has spent most of the 2023-24 season with the NHL's Penguins, recording six points in 22 games.

The Milton, Mass., native has played four games with the AHL club.