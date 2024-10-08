Ice Chips: Luke Hughes, Pesce skates at Devils practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
New Jersey Devils
Defenceman Luke Hughes was a participant at Devils' practice on Tuesday for the first time since injuring his shoulder in his off-season training.
Hughes missed the Devils entire training camp and was given a 5-to-7 timeline for his return.
The 21-year-old defenceman appeared in all 82 games last season, recording nine goals and 47 points.
Additionally, defenceman Brett Pesce was also on the ice at Devils' practice on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a fractured fibula.
Pesce, 29, sustained the injury during last year's playoff while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and has a week-to-week timeline for his return.
He signed a six-year, $33 million deal to join the Devils in the off-season.
Utah Hockey Club
The Utah Hockey Club announced that forward Lawson Crouse as their "associate captain" on Tuesday
Crouse will assist forward Clayton Keller, who was named the first captain in team history last week.
The 6-foot-4 winger recorded 23 goals and 42 points with the Arizona Coyotes last season.
Utah will play their inaugural season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs used these lines during Tuesday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters:
Knies - Matthews - Marner
Domi - Tavares - Nylander
Pacioretty - Holmberg - Robertson
Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves
McMann, Dewar
Rielly - Tanev
Ekman-Larsson - McCabe
Benoit - Timmins
Liljegren - Myers
Hakanpää
Woll
Stolarz
The Maple Leafs begin their regular season on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche recalled forwards Ivan Ivan and Nikolai Kovalenko from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Tuesday.
Kovalenko, 24, was drafted 171st overall by the Avalanche in 2018 and came over to North America after playing 42 games with the KHL's Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod last season.
He also appeared in two playoff games with the Avalanche.
Ivan, 22, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Avalanche in March and recorded 12 goals and 31 points in 67 games with the Eagles last season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Bryan Rust participated in the Penguins' Monday practice in a non-contact jersey.
Rust, 32, has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day.
The 5-foot-11 winger recorded 28 goals and 56 points in 62 games with the Penguins last season.
The Penguins used these lines in their last practice before their opener against the New York Rangers on Wednesday:
O'Connor - Crosby - Beauvillier
Bunting - Malkin - Rakell
McGroarty - Eller - Puljujarvi
Hayes - Glass - Acciari
Grzelcyk - Letang
Pettersson - Karlsson
Graves - St. Ivany
(Shea - Puustinen)