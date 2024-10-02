Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

San Jose Sharks

Forward Macklin Celebrini did not participate in practice on Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's preseason match with a lower-body injury, according to Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Sharks

Celebrini left Tuesday's preseason game against the Utah Hockey Club in the second period after getting tangled up with Utah forward Kevin Stenlund and went hard into the boards.

He is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The 2024 first overall pick has a goal and two points in two preseason games this season.

The Sharks assigned forward Colin White to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday

Additionally, the Sharks have placed forwards Andrew Poturalski and Scott Sabourin on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to the Barracuda.

Defenceman Jani Hakanpää and forward Connor Dewar participated in practice on Wednesday in regular practice sweaters.

Hakanpää, 32, joined the Maple Leafs in the off-season on a one-year, 1.47 million deal.

The 6-foot-7 defenceman had been working his way back on the ice while recovering from a knee injury that knocked him out of the playoffs while a member of the Dallas Stars.

Hakanpää recorded two goals and 12 points in 64 games with the Stars last season.

Dewar, 25, missed the start of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery in the off-season.

The 5-foot-10 centre was acquired from the Minnesota Wild at last season's trade deadline for prospect Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a draft pick.

Dewar recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games last season split between the Wild and Maple Leafs

The Jets used these lines at practice prior to their preseason game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Gustafsson - Lowry - Anderson-Dolan

Niederreiter - Lambert - Chibrikov

Morrissey - DeMelo

Fleury - Coghlan

Salomonsson - Lundmark

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled forward Clark Bishop and defenceman Jonathan Aspirot from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday.

Bishop, 28, appeared in 57 AHL games last year and recorded 10 goals and 22 points.

Aspirot, 25, played 66 games with the Wranglers last season, recording six goals and 33 points.

Additionally, defenceman Ilya Solovyov has been assigned to the Wranglers on Wednesday.

Solovyov, 24, appeared in 10 games with the Flames last season, recording three assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury while forward Blake Lizotte was diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced on Wednesday.

Nedeljkovic, 28 was injured in the first period of Monday's 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The 6-foot netminder went 18-7-7 last season with a 2.97 goals-against average and a.902 save percentage.

He signed a two-year, $5 million deal to stay with the Penguins last June.

Lizotte took a puck to the face during Sunday's preseason victory over the Ottawa Senators.

The 26-year-old forward signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract to join the Penguins at the beginning of the unrestricted free agency period.

He recorded seven goals and 15 points in 62 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season.

The Penguins assigned forward Avery Hayes and defenceman Dan Renouf to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hayes played 29 games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, recording six goals and nine points.

Renouf, 30, signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Penguins in the off-season.

He appeared in 63 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins last season, recording five goals and 21 points.

The Blackhawks assigned defencemen Kevin Korchinski, Louis Crevier, and forward Frank Nazar to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday.

Korchinski, 20, was drafted seventh overall by the Blackhawks in 2022 and recorded five goals and 15 points in 76 games with Chicago last season.

Additionally, the Blackhawks have returned forward A.J. Spellacy to the OHL's Windsor Spitfires.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit skated on his on on Wednesday as he recovers right knee surgery had had during the off-season, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.

Brossoit, 31, signed a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Blackhawks in the off-season

The 6-foot-3 netminder played for the Winnipeg Jets last season, registering a 15-5-2 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average.

Chicago used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to Pope.

Bertuzzi - Bedard - Teravainen

Hall - Kurashev - Mikheyev

Foligno - Dickinson - Anderson

Maroon - Donato - Smith

Reichel - Athanasiou - Baddock

Utah Hockey Club

Utah has returned prospect Tij Iginla to the WHL's Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday.

Iginla was drafted sixth overall by the Utah Hockey Club in last June's draft and recorded 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games in the WHL last season.

Forward Nick Bjugstad participated in the Utah Hockey Club's morning skate on Wednesday, according to Bell Fraser of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Bjustad, 32, sustained an upper-body injury at the beginning of training camp and has a week-to-week timeframe for his return.

The 6-foot-6 centre recorded 22 goals and 45 points in 76 games last season with the Arizona Coyotes

The Lightning have recalled forward Dylan Duke from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday.

Duke played with Michigan of the NCAA last season, recording 26 goals and 49 points in 41 games.

Goaltender Troy Grosenick underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and he will not play this season.

The 35-year-old netminder is expected to ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Grosenick played last season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, going 17-8-2 with a .907 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average.

Defenceman Luke Hughes remains out with a shoulder injury and remains 5-to-7 weeks away from returning, according to general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Hughes played all 82 games in his rookie season last year, recording nine goals and 47 points.

The Devils used these lines during Wednesday's practice from Prague:

Meier - Hughes - Bratt

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Haula - Noesen

Cotter - Lazar - Bastian

Foote - Bowers - MacDermid

Dillon - Hamilton

Seigenthaler - Kovacevic

Casey - Nemec

White - DeSimone

Markstrom

Allen

Daws

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Artturi Lehkonen skated and participated in non-contact work on Wednesday, according to Corey Masisak of the Denver Post.

Lehkonen, 29, is expected to miss the start of the regular season after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery.

The 5-foot-11 winger recorded 16 goals and 34 points in 45 games last season.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes placed goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers on Wednesday.

Martin split last season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Hurricanes, going 7-9-2 with a 3.30 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights assigned goaltender Akira Schmid, defenceman Robert Hagg, and forward Mason Morelli to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday.

Schmid, along with forward Alexander Holtz, was acquired by the Golden Knights at the end of June in exchange for forward Paul Cotter and a draft pick.

The 24-year-old netminder had a 5-9-1 record last season in New Jersey with a .895 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have placed forward Trey Fix-Wolansky on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Blue Jackets assigned forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, James Malatesta, and Jake Gaudet, defencemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Zach Sawchenko to the Monsters on Wednesday.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres assigned forwards Josh Dunne, Mason Jobst, and Brett Murray, defencemen Colton Poolman and Jacob Rathbone, and goaltender Felxi Sandstrom to the AHL's Rochester Americans after clearing waivers on Wednesday.