Ice Chips: Maple Leafs assign D Rifai to minors

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Marshall Rifai was assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, three days after he was called up from the minors when captain Auston Matthews was placed on the injured reserve.

The 26-year-old has not played a game at the NHL-level this season, but has recorded two goals and two assists over 24 games with the Marlies.

Defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo has been loaned to the Belleville Senators of the AHL.

The 26-year-old native of Finland has played in one games with the Sens this season and 23 games in the minors, scoring two goals with the five assists.