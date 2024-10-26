Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs F Max Pacioretty appears to be ready to return from a lower-body injury, while D Philippe Myers is set to make his debut with the team against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Pacioretty, 35, left Tuesday's loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets with the injury and did not return. After missing one game against the St. Louis Blue on Thursday, the American winger looks to be making his return to Toronto's lineup in favour of Pontus Holmberg.

After signing a PTO with the Leafs in training camp, Pacioretty has scored two goals in five games played with Toronto this season.

Myers will draw into the lineup for his Maple Leafs debut while Connor Timmins gets the night off.

The Canadian blue liner joined the team as a free agent this past offseason, signing a one-year, $775,000 deal.

A native of Moncton, N.B., Myers skated in five games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, where he did not record any points. He has also made stops with the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have sent prospect forward Jett Luchanko back to the OHL's Guelph Storm.

Luchanko made the NHL roster of training camp, appearing in four games this season as the youngest player in the league. He did not record in a point while averaging 14:03 minutes of ice time and last played on Oct. 19 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The 18-year-old was selected 13th overall by the Flyers in June's draft. In 68 games with Guelph last season he had 20 goals and 74 points in 68 games.

The Penguins have assigned goaltender Tristan Jarry to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan.

Jarry has struggled to start the 2024-25 campaign, recording an .836 save percentage and 5.47 goals-against average in three appearances this season.

He has not played since Oct. 16 against the Buffalo Sabres when he allowed three goals on five shots against. On Thursday, he was sent back to Pittsburgh to get some individual work in as the Penguins are in the midst of a four-game road trip through Western Canada.

The 29-year-old is in the second season of a five-year, $26.9 million contract with an AAV of $5.375 million.

In 51 games last season, Jarry went 19-25-5 with a .903 save percentage and 2.91 GAA.