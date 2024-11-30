Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltender Joseph Woll was not on the ice for Saturday's optional skate and is projected to get the start against the Tampa Bay Lightning, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Woll, 26, is 5-2-0 in with a 2.00 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances this season.

The Dardenne Prairie, Mo., native made his most recent start on Nov. 24 in a win over Utah Hockey Club.

Toronto also expects to have two forwards return to the lineup.

Auston Matthews told reporters he is making his return against the Lightning. “In my mind I’m back and excited to play tomorrow," he said on Friday.

The Leafs captain has been out since Nov. 3 with an upper-body injury, missing nine straight games.

Meanwhile, Matthew Knies skated Friday in his regular spot on the top line wearing top-six blue.

"Hopefully he’ll be in [Saturday]. We’ll see, but signs all point in that direction. He looked really good," head coach Craig Berube told reporters Friday.

The Leafs enter Saturday's contest with a record of 13-7-2 and sitting second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Florida Panthers (14-9-1).

Tamp is third in the division at 12-8-2, two points behind the Leafs.