Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner is unlikely to play on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury, per head coach Sheldon Keefe.

He missed Saturday's 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens and did not skate Monday morning. Marner suffered the injury in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

The 26-year-old has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Sheldon Keefe says Mitch Marner (lower body) is unlikely to play on Thursday in Philadelphia @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 11, 2024

With Marner injured, forward Nick Robertson has been recalled from the AHL's Marlies.

Robertson was sent down on March 2. In 41 games with the Maple Leafs this season, he has eight goals and 19 points. With the Marlies, he has five goals and 11 points in nine games.

Jake McCabe was also absent from Leafs practice along with Marner. McCabe played 21:53 on Saturday night, recording on assist. He missed one game last week due to an illness.

Mitch Marner and Jake McCabe absent from Leafs practice



Nick Robertson has been called up



Toronto doesn’t play until Thursday in Philadelphia @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 11, 2024

Winnipeg Jets

Trade deadline acquisitions Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller are expected to make their Jets' debuts tonight against the Washington Capitals.

Per TSN's John Lu, Toffoli is set to skate on the second line with Sean Monahan and Alex Iafallo. In 61 games with the New Jersey Devils this season, Toffoli had 26 goals and 44 points.

Miller was also acquired by Winnipeg from New Jersey on Friday's trade deadline. In 41 games with the Devils, he had four goals and four assists. He was skating on the third pair this morning alongside Dylan Samberg.

Forward David Gustafsson and defencemen Nate Schmidt and Logan Stanley are the scratches for tonight's game.

Jets lines at practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers

Iafallo - Monahan - Toffoli

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Namestnikov - Perfetti

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Miller

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Scratched: Gustafsson, Schmidt, Stanley

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after having shoulder surgery last week.

Per TSN's Claire Hanna, Rourke Chartier is out with an upper-body and will not play Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, the team doesn't believe he will be out very long

Defenceman Travis Hamonic also skated this morning and could be back soon for the Senators.

Sens lines at practice:

Tkachuk-Pinto-Batherson

Joseph-Stützle-Giroux

Katchouk-Greig-Kubalik

Smejkal-Kastelic-Kelly

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-Guenette

Brannstrom-JBD

Korpisalo

Forsberg

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky did not practise with the team this morning in favour of a therapy day.

L'attaquant Juraj Slafkovsky ne participera pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Forward Juraj Slafkovsky will not participate in today's practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2024

The 19-year-old played 21:23 on Saturday and had two assists in the 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 2022 No. 1 pick has 13 goals and 33 points in 64 games this season.

Montreal next plays tomorrow night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home where goaltender Cayden Primeau will get the start.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 14 games this season, going 5-6-2 with a .901 save percentage and 3.04 GAA.

Florida Panthers

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury after he collided with teammate Vladimir Tarasenko in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

"We're going to wait until he's 100 per cent," said head coach Paul Maurice. "Shooting for the end of March, early April."

Ekblad, 28, has four goals and 17 points in 47 games this season. He missed the first month and a half of the season recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.

Maurice also says captain Aleksander Barkov should play tomorrow night against the Dallas Stars while Evan Rodrigues is a game-time decision.

Updates from Maurice:



- Barkov should play tomorrow.



- Rodrigues is a game-time decision.



- Ekblad will miss two weeks and then be day-to-day after that. No rush on getting him back. "We're going to wait until he's 100% ... Shooting for the end of March, early April." — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 11, 2024

St. Louis Blues

Joel Hofer is the first goalie off the ice this morning and is set to be the starter tonight against the Boston Bruins, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 23 games this season for St. Louis, going 10-11-0 with a .910 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average.

Blues' practice lines per Rutherford:

Schenn-Alexandrov*-Kyrou

Bolduc-Buchnevich-Neighbours

Saad-Hayes-Kapanen

Toropchenko-Sundqvist-Walker

Extra: Blais, Alexandrov

*Alexandrov is skating in place of Robert Thomas, who is not skating.

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Kessel

Perunovich-Faulk

Extras: Scandella, Tucker

Hofer in starter’s net