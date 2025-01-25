Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured goalie Anthony Stolarz made the trip to Ottawa and skated with his teammates on Saturday ahead of Toronto's game against the Senators.

On Friday, head coach Craig Berube revealed that Stolarz is probably ahead of schedule in his recovery and isn't expected to be sidelined "a whole lot longer."

Joseph Woll is the projected starter for Saturday's game.

Forward Connor Dewar has been placed on the Injured Reserve, retroactive to Jan. 20, and forward Nikita Grebenkin has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old Dewar has three assists in 29 games with the Leafs this season, his second in Toronto.

Grebenkin, 21, hasn't recorded a point in seven contests at the NHL-level in 2024-25, adding eight goals and eight assists in 29 AHL games.

Forward Josh Norris and defenceman Travis Hamonic both attended the Senators' morning skate on Saturday wearing non-contact jerseys.

The Senators, who have been shutout in back-to-back games, host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. They take on the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

Norris left Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers due to precautionary reasons after falling and hitting his chin on the ice while Hamonic hasn't played since Jan. 3 with an injury.

Defenceman Jake Sanderson, who missed Thursday's loss to the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury, took regular line rushes with partner Artem Zub during the skate.

Sanderson and Hamonic will play Saturday while defenceman Nick Jensen will miss both games over the weekend.

Goalie Linus Ullmark also participated in the morning skate. The 31-year-old Swede hasn't played since Dec. 22 with a back injury, but isn't ready to play this weekend.

Anton Forsberg will get the start in net on Saturday.

Senators' Practice Lines - Claire Hanna, TSN

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Perron

Giroux-Greig-Batherson

Cousins-Pinto-Amadio

Highmore-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

D

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

G

Forsberg

Ullmark and Merilainen sharing the net

Montreal Canadiens

Rookie goalie Jakub Dobes was in the starter's net during the morning skate and will likely be in net for Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils in Montreal.

Jake Allen will get the start for New Jersey.

The 23-year-old Dobes has won all five of his starts this season, posting a 1.55 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

In other news, the Habs recalled forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

The 26-year-old hasn't played a game with the big club this season, scoring four goals and seven assists over 24 games in the AHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Boko Imama has been recalled from the AHL while defenseman Owen Pickering has been re-assigned.

The 28-year-old Imama has 15 games of NHL experience with the Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators.