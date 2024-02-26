Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Mark Giordano re-joined Maple Leafs practice on Monday after missing five games while on bereavement leave, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Mark Giordano has rejoined the Leafs for today's practice

The 40-year-old defenceman missed the team's four-game Western Conference road trip after the sudden loss of his father, Paul.

Giordano has a goal and seven points in 36 games this season while averaging 17:01 of ice time.

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren was absent from Monday's practice according to Masters.

Timothy Liljegren got banged up on Saturday



Not ruled out of tomorrow's game, coach Sheldon Keefe says



Mark Giordano will draw in if Liljegren can't play

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that the 24-year-old defenceman was banged up during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche but has not been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Giordano is expected to replace Liljegren in the lineup if he's unable to play on Tuesday.

Liljegren has two goals and 16 points in 40 games this season.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok also skated prior to Maple Leafs practice on Monday.

Calle Jarnkrok doing some puck handling/shooting as he works his way back from a broken knuckle suffered on Jan. 26

The 32-year-old winger missed the team's last 11 games while recovering from a broken knuckle.

Jarnkrok has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Masters:

Lines at Leafs practice:



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander

McMann - Tavares - Robertson

Holmberg - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor



Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Benoit

Giordano - Lagesson



Samsonov

Woll



Liljegren is absent



Host Knights Tuesday

Defenceman Artem Zub did not participate in Monday's morning skate prior to the Senator's game against the Washington Capitals, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Anton Forsberg will start for Senators vs. Capitals tonight, coach Jacques Martin confirmed.



D Artem Zub didn't skate this morning. Dealing with nagging lower-body injury.

Zub, 28, is dealing with a nagging lower-body injury and missed Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has three goals and 20 points in 44 games this season.

Additionally, Anton Forsberg will start in net against the Captials, according to head coach Jacques Martin.

Forsberg, 31, made 29 saves to claim the shootout victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has won his last four appearances and has a 19-11-8 record with an .895 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average this season.

The Senators are projected to use these lines against the Capitals on Monday:

Tkachuk - Pinto - Tarasenko

Joseph - Stutzle - Giroux

Greig - Norris - Batherson

Kubalik - Kastelic - Kelly

Sanderson - Bernard-Docker

Chabot - Brannstrom

Chychrun - Hamonic

Forsberg

Korpisalo

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will start in net against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, according to head coach Martin St. Louis.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Samuel Montembeault obtiendra le départ devant le filet contre les Coyotes.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against Arizona on Tuesday.

Montembeault, 30, has last his last three appearance and has a 12-10-4 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.21 goals-against average this season.

The Canadiens used these lines during Monday's practice:

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky

Roy - Newhook - Armia

Gallagher - Pezzetta - Anderson

Pearson - White - Ylönen

Matheson - Guhle

Xhekaj - Savard

Struble/Harris/Kovacevic

Allen

Primeau

Calgary Flames

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom and forward Andrei Kuzmenko returned to practice on Monday after missing Saturday's 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Kuzmenko back as well after missing Saturday's game due to illness

Markstrom, 34, missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury with head coach Ryan Huska telling reporters that he isn't 100 per cent.

The 6-foot-6 netminder has been the subject of trade rumours this season and is No. 2 on TSN's most recent Trade Bait Board.

Markstrom has a 19-15-2 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average this season.

Kuzmenko, 28, missed Saturday's win due to an illness.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 11 goals and 25 points in 51 games this season and has three goals and four points in eight games since being acquired by the Flames.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are projected to use these lines for their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Janmark

Foegele - McLeod - Perry

Holloway - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard

Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

Pickard

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche assigned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Monday.

Freddy Olofsson cleared waivers and has been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles.

The 27-year-old forward was placed on waivers Saturday and cleared on Sunday.

Olofsson has three goals and nine points in 55 games this season.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled forward Logan Stankoven and defenceman Derrick Pouliot from the AHL's Texas Stars on Monday.

We have recalled Derrick Pouliot and Logan Stankoven from @TexasStars.



We have recalled Derrick Pouliot and Logan Stankoven from @TexasStars.

Stankoven, 20, is tied for the AHL lead in scoring with teammate Mavrik Bourque with 24 goals and 57 points in 47 games.

The 5-foot-8 forward made his NHL debut during Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, recording 15:20 in ice time but did not record a point.

Pouliot, 30, has eight goals and 31 points in 44 games in the AHL this season.

He also appeared in four games in Dallas earlier this season without recording a point.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils assigned forward Nolan Foote to the AHL's Utica Comets for a conditioning stint on Monday.

#NEWS: We have assigned F Nolan Foote to Utica (AHL) on a conditioning stint.

Foote, 23, hasn't played this season due to an upper-body injury he sustained during training camp.

The 6-foot-3 forward appeared in six games with the Devils last season, recording a goal.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues activated defenceman Justin Faulk of injured reserve on Monday and assigned defenceman Matthew Kessel to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Faulk, 31, missed the team's last 12 games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot defenceman has two goals and 19 points in 40 games this season.

Kessel, 22, appeared in 22 games with the Blues this season and recorded two assists.

He also has two goals and six points in 29 games in the AHL this season.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from the AHL's Hersey Bears on Monday.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from the Hershey Bears.

Miroshnichenko, 20, has nine goals and 25 points in 47 AHL games this season.

The 20th overall selection of the 2022 draft appeared in four games with the Capitals earlier this season but did not record a point.