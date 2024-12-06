Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Veteran forward Mark Stone will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the visiting Dallas Stars.

The 32-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 6 with a lower-body injury.

Stone, who hasn't played more than 55 games since the 2020-21 season, had a strong start to the year with six goals and 15 assists in 13 games.

The Winnipeg native was selected to Team Canada's roster for February's 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this week.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start in between the pipes on Friday night when the Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines, Mark Masters, TSN

F

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Minten - Lorentz

Grebenkin - Dewar - Reaves

Domi, Pacioretty

D

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - Myers

Benoit - Timmins

McCabe, Rifai

G

Stolarz in starter’s net

Woll

The 30-year-old Stolarz is putting together a strong first season in Toronto, posting a 2.23 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage over 14 games with the Maple Leafs.

Stolarz is signed to a two-year, $5 million contract.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers provided a handful of updates regarding injured players on Friday.

Forward Nicolas Deslauriers was placed on the injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 9, and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Goalie Samuel Ersson (lower-body) and defenceman Jamie Drysdale (upper-body) are both still day-to-day with their injuries.

Philadelphia is currently tied with the New York Rangers for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

New Jersey Devils

Both Erik Haula and Tomas Tatar will be in the lineup fro Friday's game against the visiting Seattle Kraken.

Tatar has been sidelined for two games with a lower-body injury while Haula was absent from practice earlier this week.

Haula, a 33-year-old left winger, has scored five goals and six assists over 28 games this season while Tatar, 34, has three goals and six assists over 26 games.

New York Islanders

Forward Mat Barzal has begun skating on his own. The 27-year-old hasn't played since Oct. 30 with an upper-body injury.