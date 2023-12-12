Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed to the media that backup goalie Martin Jones will get the start on Tuesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Martin Jones will make his 431st career NHL start tonight — and first for the Leafs. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) December 12, 2023

The 33-year-old veteran replaced an injured Joseph Woll late in Thursday's win against the Ottawa Senators after he left with a lower-body injury.

Woll is out week-to-week with a high ankle sprain, meaning Ilya Samsonov and Jones will be the goalies going forward for the foreseeable future.

Jones has played 444 career games in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken, posting a 2.70 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

This will be his first start as a member of the Maple Leafs.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Jordan Harris is continuing his rehabilitation process and will skate after the team practice today. He is expected to return to play in approximately 10-14 days.

Harris has been out of the lineup since Nov. 22 due to a lower-body injury. In 16 games this season, he has three assists while averaging 18:45 TOI.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $2.8 million contract.

Lines from today's practice:

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky

Monahan - Evans - Anderson

Armia - Dvorak - Gallagher

Pezzetta - Stephens - Ylönen

Matheson - Savard

Guhle - Barron

Struble - Kovacevic

Lindström

Montembeault

Allen

Primeau

Boston Bruins

Forward Jesper Boqvist has been recalled from the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins.

Boqvist, 25, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. In 24 games with Providence, he has five goals and 14 points. Boqvist has played in 190 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey, recording 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points.

New York Rangers

Defenceman K'Andre Miller will not play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs for personal reasons.

Miller, 23, has five goals and 12 points in 26 games, his fourth with the Rangers. He is in the first season of a two-year, $7.74 million contract.

Drafted 22nd overall by New York at the 2018 NHL Draft, the St. Paul, Minn. product has 26 goals and 87 points in 240 career NHL games.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a three-year, $2.325 million contract.

The first year of Stevenson's contract will be a two-way contract ($750,000/$200,000), while the second and third years will be a one-way contract ($775,000).

Stevenson, 24, has a 9-4-0 record with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in 13 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears this season. He ranks first in the AHL in goals-against average and shutouts, second in save percentage, and tied for third in wins.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will miss some time with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Following the #Canes' morning skate in Ottawa, Rod Brind'Amour says that Andrei Svechnikov (upper-body injury) will be "out for at least a while" after yesterday's MRI. pic.twitter.com/3P0yvYSQhu — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 12, 2023

Svechnikov, 23, last played during the Hurricanes 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 6, racking up 18:06 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 winger underwent an MRI on Monday and Brind'Amour told reporters he will be "out for at least a while."

Svechnikov has a goal and 11 points in 16 games this season.