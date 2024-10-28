Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Rangers have recalled forward Matt Rempe from the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack, the team announced on Monday. The 22-year-old was sent down last Thursday, following the team's 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, a game Rempe did not play.

The 6-foot-9 forward has played in two games this season and has not registered a point. The Calgary native has one goal and one assist in 19 career NHL games.

The Rangers will take on the Washington Capitals tomorrow night.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Lucas Condotta to the AHL's Laval Rocket. The 26-year-old was recalled on Saturday, prior to the Habs' 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. He was not in the lineup for either Saturday's game or the team's 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

He has one goal in four career NHL games.

The Hurricanes have recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Martin, 29, has appeared in three AHL games this season, posting a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

He played 19 NHL games last season with the Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets, registering a 3.30 GAA and .889 save percentage.

The Washington Capitals have placed defenceman Matt Roy (lower-body) on injured reserve and recalled forward Mike Sgarbossa from the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Sgarbossa, 32, has recorded one goal and nine points in seven games with Hershey this season.

The Campbellville, Ont. native has played 90 career NHL games with the Capitals, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, recording eight goals and 23 points.