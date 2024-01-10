Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Forward Matthew Knies was injured during Maple Leafs practice and had to be helped off the ice.

Matthew Knies leaves Leafs practice with injury



Has been skating on top line with Matthews-Marner @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/12TTszXXXY — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 10, 2024

Knies, 21, had been skating on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner.

The 6-foot-3 rookie has eight goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.

Winger Nick Robertson replaced Knies on the top line with Matthews and Marner.

Lines at Leafs practice



Robertson - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Holmberg - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves



Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Lagesson - Liljegren

Timmins



Samsonov



Absent: Jones, Giordano, Knies @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 10, 2024

Defenceman Jamie Drysdale will make his Flyers debut when his new team takes on the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Drysdale, 21, was acquired by the Flyers, along with a draft pick, from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Cutter Gauthier.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman has a goal and five points in 10 games after recovering from a lower-body injury that knocked him out of 30 games this season.

Additionally, goaltender Samuel Ersson will start against the Canadiens.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 9-5-3 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average.

Winger Tom Wilson returned to practice on Wednesday after breaking his nose during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Wilson, 29, suffered the injury after taking a stick to the face from Kings' forward Alex Laferriere.

The 6-foot-4 winger has 11 goals and 19 points in 38 games this season and is representing the Capitals at the NHL All-Star Game in February.

The Stars recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Texas Stars on Wednesday.

Murray, 25, has an 8-4-2 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in the AHL this season.

The 6-foot-1 goaltender made his season debut in Dallas on Monday and recorded his first career shutout during the Stars' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Forward Klim Kostin returned to practice on Wednesday after missing nine games with an upper-body injury, according to team reporter Daniella Bruce.

Kostin hasn't appeared in the lineup since the Red Wings' 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 18.

The 6-foot-4 forward has tow goals and three points in 23 games this season.

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt will make his NHL debut when the Wild take on the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Wallstedt, 21, was drafted 20th overall by the Wild in 2021 draft and has an 11-9-2 record in the AHL with a .917 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average.

Additionally, forward Marcus Foligno and Marcus Johansson are game-time decisions due to illness, according to Smith.

Foligno and Johansson are game time decisions (illness). Goligoski in for Hunt #mnwild. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 10, 2024

Foligno has six goals and 15 points in 36 games this season while Johansson has five goals and 21 points in 39 games.

Forward Jeff Skinner missed Wednesday's practice with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

Jeff Skinner missed practice today with an upper-body injury, the team announced. — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) January 10, 2024

Skinner, 31, recorded a goal and assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken and had 15:42 of ice time.

The 5-foot-11 forward has 17 goals and 33 points in 38 games this season.