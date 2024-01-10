Ice Chips: Knies injured, helped off ice at Maple Leafs practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Matthew Knies was injured during Maple Leafs practice and had to be helped off the ice.
Knies, 21, had been skating on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner.
The 6-foot-3 rookie has eight goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.
Winger Nick Robertson replaced Knies on the top line with Matthews and Marner.
Robertson - Matthews - Marner
Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander
Holmberg - Domi - Jarnkrok
McMann - Kampf - Gregor
Reaves
Rielly - Brodie
Benoit - McCabe
Lagesson - Liljegren
Timmins
Samsonov
Absent: Jones, Giordano, Knies
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenceman Jamie Drysdale will make his Flyers debut when his new team takes on the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.
Drysdale, 21, was acquired by the Flyers, along with a draft pick, from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Cutter Gauthier.
The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman has a goal and five points in 10 games after recovering from a lower-body injury that knocked him out of 30 games this season.
Additionally, goaltender Samuel Ersson will start against the Canadiens.
The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 9-5-3 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average.
Washington Capitals
Winger Tom Wilson returned to practice on Wednesday after breaking his nose during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Wilson, 29, suffered the injury after taking a stick to the face from Kings' forward Alex Laferriere.
The 6-foot-4 winger has 11 goals and 19 points in 38 games this season and is representing the Capitals at the NHL All-Star Game in February.
Dallas Stars
The Stars recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Texas Stars on Wednesday.
Murray, 25, has an 8-4-2 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in the AHL this season.
The 6-foot-1 goaltender made his season debut in Dallas on Monday and recorded his first career shutout during the Stars' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Klim Kostin returned to practice on Wednesday after missing nine games with an upper-body injury, according to team reporter Daniella Bruce.
Kostin hasn't appeared in the lineup since the Red Wings' 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 18.
The 6-foot-4 forward has tow goals and three points in 23 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt will make his NHL debut when the Wild take on the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Wallstedt, 21, was drafted 20th overall by the Wild in 2021 draft and has an 11-9-2 record in the AHL with a .917 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average.
Additionally, forward Marcus Foligno and Marcus Johansson are game-time decisions due to illness, according to Smith.
Foligno has six goals and 15 points in 36 games this season while Johansson has five goals and 21 points in 39 games.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Jeff Skinner missed Wednesday's practice with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Wednesday.
Skinner, 31, recorded a goal and assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken and had 15:42 of ice time.
The 5-foot-11 forward has 17 goals and 33 points in 38 games this season.