Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Simon Benoit is absent from practice this morning as he and his partner welcomed their first child.

On the ice in Group 1, Matthew Knies is skating on the top line with new captain Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner while John Tavares is centering the second line with Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson.

Top prospect Easton Cowan is at left wing on the third line with Jacob Quillan and Alex Nylander.

Group 1 also features what is expected to be Toronto's top defence pairing to open the season in Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev.

The Maple Leafs open their regular season on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Group 1 of 3 lines

Knies - Matthews - Marner

McMann - Tavares - Robertson

Cowan - Quillan - A. Nylander

Rielly - Tanev

Chadwick - Timmins

Rifai - Villeneuve

Mermis - Myers

Woll

Murray

New Jersey Devils

Star centre Jack Hughes is on the ice in the Devils' group at training camp after off-season shoulder surgery.

Hughes missed 20 games with shoulder issues in 2023-24 before having season-ending surgery in April.

The 23-year-old had 27 goals and 74 points in 62 games last season. He had a career year in 2022-23, scoring 43 goals with 99 points in 78 games.

Detroit Red Wings

Captain Dylan Larkin is on the ice for the first day of training camp as he's coming off off-season upper-body surgery in June.

The 28-year-old had a career-high 33 goals along with 69 points in 68 games last season.

Larkin is flanked by Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, who signed an eight-year, $64.6 million contract extension on Monday.

Michael Rasmussen is practising alongside Andrew Copp and Christian Fischer and per The Athletic's Max Bultman, the 25-year-old has recovered from the upper-body injury that kept him out of the final seven games of the regular season.

He had a career high 33 points in 75 games last season.

Restricted free agent Moritz Seider is not on the ice as he remains unsigned heading into the season.