Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Max Domi and defenceman Jake McCabe both participated in the team's practice on Monday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Domi, 29, has missed the team's last eight games with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 centre has six assists in 19 games this season.

McCabe, 31, missed the team's last four games after taking a puck to the face during the Maple Leafs' 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30.

He has five assists in 23 games this season while averaging 21:20 of ice time.

The Maple Leafs used these lines at practice on Monday, according to Alter:

Forward David Pastrnak is dealing with an upper-body injury and the team is hopeful he can play Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Pastrnak, 28, last appeared during the Bruins' 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday where he recorded an assist on 23:57 of ice time.

The 6-foot winger has nine goals and 27 points in 29 games this season

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled forward Nikita Chibrikov from the AHL's Manitoba Moose and assigned forward Brad Lambert to the Moose on Monday.

Chibrikov, 21, was drafted 50th overall by the Jets in 2021 and has five goals and 13 points in 19 games in the AHL this season.

Lambert appeared in four games with the Jets and did not record a point.

The 6-foot-1 centre was drafted 30th overall by the Jets in 2022 and has three goals and 11 points in 16 games in the AHL this season.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin skated for about 20 minutes prior to Monday's practice as he ramps up for a return to the ice, according to Tarik El-Bashir of the Monumental Sports Network.

Ovechkin, 39, has missed the team's last nine games after sustaining a fractured fibula on Nov. 18. He was originally given a four-to-six week timeframe for his return.

The 6-foot-3 winger was on a tear prior to the injury, recording 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games and is 26 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Washington sits in top spot of the Metropolitan Division with a 19-6-2 record and are 6-2-1 in Ovechkin's absence.

Forward Sonny Milano also skated ahead of practice on Monday in a non-contact jeresey, according to El-Bashir.

Milano, 28, has missed the team's last 15 games with an upper-body injury and has only appeared in three games this season.

Forward Tom Wilson missed practice on Monday after taking a puck to the face in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Wilson, 30, was evaluated by doctors on Monday and the hope that the injury is mostly swelling with no structural damage.

The 6-foot-4 winger left Saturday's game briefly but was able to return. He went on to score two goals on 16:15 of ice time.

Wilson has 11 goals and 22 goals in 27 games this season.

Sam Montembeault is expected to make his fourth straight start when the Canadiens take on the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, according to Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.

Montembeault, 28, has an 8-11-2 record this season with a .905 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.

Igor Shesterkin will be in net on Monday when the team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

Shesterkin wasn't available during Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken in order to be with his wife, who was in labour with the couple's second child.

The 28-year-old netminder finalized an eight-year, $92 million contract extension on Sunday.

Shesterkin is 9-9-1 this season with a .908 save percentage and 2.99 goals-against average.

The Rangers have assigned goaltender Dylan Garand to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Monday,

Garand, 22, to backup netminder Jonathan Quick with Shesterkin unavailable.

Garand is 7-2-2 in the NHL this season with a .917 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.

Philip Tomasino participated in practice in a non-contact jersey, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Tomasino, 23, missed Saturday's 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Sunday's practice with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot centre was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 26 in exchange for a draft pick and has a three goals and four points since his arrival.

Captain Rasmus Dahlin skated on Monday and could be ready to return over the weekend, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

Dahlin, 24, missed the team's last two games with back spasms.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has six goals and 19 points in 25 games this season.

Forward Jordan Greenway could return to the lineup on Monday when his team takes on the Detroit Red Wings, according to Ruff.

Greenway, 27, missed the team's last 10 games with an undisclosed injury and was originally given a time frame of week-to-week.

The 6-foot-6 winger has three goals and six points in 16 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Ville Husso will make his fourth straight start when the Red Wings take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, according to head caoch Derek Lalonde.

Husso, 29, is still looking for his first win of the season after going 0-4-2 to begin the year.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Jake Allen is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury and his availability is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to get the start against the Maple Leafs. He is 13-6-1 with a .907 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average.

Allen allowed three goals on 22 shots in the Devils' 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 5-4-1 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild recalled defenceman Cameron Crotty from the AHL's Iowa Wild and assigned defenceman David Jiricek to Iowa on Monday.

Crotty, 25, has five assists in 19 games in Iowa this season.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman joined the Wild on a one-year, two-way contract in the off-season.

Jiricek, 21, was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 30 in exchange for defenceman Daemon Hunt and four draft picks.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has an assist in six games with the Blue Jackets this season. He also has two goals and three points in four games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Los Angeles Kings

Defenceman Caleb Jones cleared waivers on Monday and was assigned to the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Jones, 27, appeared in five games with the Kings this season without recording a point.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Kings in the off-season.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche assigned forward Nikita Prishchepov to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Monday.

Prishchepov, 20, appeared in 10 games with the Avalanche this season without recording a point.

He also has two goals and six points in 12 games in the AHL.