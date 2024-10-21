Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Max Pacioretty took reps with the second power play unit during the morning skate as he prepares to return to the Maple Leafs' lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

The 35-year-old winger had been a healthy scratch the last two games and has a goal in three games this season.

Winger Bobby McMann was bumped off the second power play unit in place of Pacioretty during the morning skate.

He has three goals in four games this season.

Forward Ryan Reaves will to sit out to make room for Pacioretty in the lineup on Monday, according to head coach Craig Berbue

Reaves has appeared in four games this year while averaging 8:15 of ice time with a minus-2 rating.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to make his fourth straight start against the Lightning on Monday.

The 30-year-old netminder has a 2-2-0 record this season with a 1.79 goals-against average and .937 save percentage.

Netminder Joseph Woll could be available to play on Tuesday when his team takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Woll has yet to play this season while dealing with lower-body stiffness.

The 26-year-old goaltender had a 12-11 1 record last season with a 2.94 GAA and .907 save percentage. He added two wins in three appearances in the playoffs before going down with an injury prior to the Maple Leafs' Game 7 against the Boston Bruins.

Defenceman Mike Matheson and forward Juraj Slafkovsky were not on the ice for Canadiens practice on Monday with therapy days.

Slafkovsky, 20, injured his shoulder during practice last week but recorded two assists in 15:57 of ice time during the Canadiens' 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 winger has a goal and six points in six games this season.

Matheson only skated 7:35 of ice time in the Canadiens' 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday with an upper-body injury but was able to return on Saturday where he recorded an assist on 28:10 of ice time

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has four assists in six games this season.

Defencemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce participated in practice on Monday and their return to the lineup could be imminent, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Both Hughes and Pesce have yet to play this season while dealing with long-term injuries but have been slowly working themselves into game shape,

Hughes, 21, had shoulder surgery in the off-season that game him a 6-to-8 week timeframe for his recovery.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman appeared in all 82 games with the Devils last season, recording nine goals and 47 points.

Pesce, 29, was injured during last year's playoffs while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and signed a six year, $33 million deal to join the Devils in the off-season.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman had three goals and 13 points in 70 games with the Hurricanes last season.

The Devils assigned defenceman Seamus Casey to the AHL's Utica Comets on Monday and recalled defenceman Daniil Misyul from the Comets.

Casey, 20, appeared in eight games with the Devils this season, recording three goals and four points.

Misyul, 24, appeared in three games with the Comets this season without recording a point.

The Lightning used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled forward Zachary L'Heureux from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Monday.

L'Heureux was drafted 27th overall by the Predators in 2021 and could make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.

The 6-foot winger has three goals and five points in four games with the Admirals this season.

Florida Panthers

Forward Matthew Tkachuk returned to the ice on Monday and could play on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild, according to Panthers insider George Richards

Tkachuk, 26, missed the last five games while dealing with an illness.

The 6-foot-2 winger has two assists in two games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins skated on Monday as he recovers from an upper-body injury.

The 30-year-old netminder missed the last two games with the injury.

Merzlikins has an 0-2-0 record this season with a 3.68 GAA and .854 save percentage.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers assigned defenceman Emil Andrae to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday.

Andrae, 22, appeared in four games last season while averaging 13:00 of ice time with a minus-1 rating.