Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot are all on the ice for practice this morning after departing Tuesday's 4-3 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Tkachuk and Stutzle did not return for the third period due to upper-body injuries while Chabot left the game for precautionary reasons.

Stutzle took a big hit from Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj halfway through the second period with Montreal leading 2-0. Stutzle was skating into the offensive zone when Xhekaj hit him high. He got a cut on his nose from his stick coming up and hitting him in the face while Xhekaj got a five-minute major penalty and was ejected from the game.

Forward David Perron and goaltender Mads Sogaard are not on the ice today.

The Senators have two more preseason contests, one on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings before wrapping up with another game against the Canadiens on Saturday.

Max Pacioretty and Easton Cowan are among the notable players in the lineup for tonight's preseason contest against the Detroit Red Wings.

Joining them up front for tonight's game are Nikita Grebenkin, Roni Hirvonen, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Bobby McMann, Alexander Nylander, Cedric Pare, Jacob Quillan, Nick Robertson and Alex Steeves.

The defensive corps will be Timothy Liljegren, Mikko Kokkonen, Nicolas Mattinen, Philippe Myers, Topi Niemela, Marshall Rifai and Cade Webber. Anthony Stolarz and Artur Akhtyamov are the two goalies heading to Detroit for the game.

The Maple Leafs are 2-1-1 in preseason and will face the Red Wings one more time on Saturday night before they kick off their regular season on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Gavin Brindley has been placed on the injured reserve with a broken finger and will be out four-to-six weeks.

He suffered the injury in Tuesday's 3-1 preseason win over the St. Louis Blues.

A second-round pick (34th overall) by Columbus in 2023, Brindley made his NHL debut on April 16 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Brindley spent the 2023-24 campaign in the NCAA with Michigan, scoring 25 goals with 53 points in 40 games. He also helped the United States win gold at the 2024 World Juniors.

The Blue Jackets also loaned defenceman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Thursday.