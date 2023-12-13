Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Capitals forward Max Pacioretty participated in his first full practice of the 2023-24 campaign in a non-contact jersey, according to Matt Weyrich of the Monumental Sports Network.

Pacioretty, 35, tore his right Achilles tendon as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights and had surgery in August of 2022 to repair it after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-2 forward played five games with the Hurricanes before tearing his Achilles again in January.

Washington signed Pacioretty to a one-year, $2 million deal on July 1.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2007 draft, Pacioretty has 326 goals and 645 points in 855 career games split between the Canadiens, Golden Knights, and Hurricanes.

The Senators assigned forward Jiri Smejkal to the AHL's Belleville Senators and recalled defenceman Jacob Larsson.

Larsson has two goals and four points in 18 games with Bellville this season.

Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mayfield, 31, last appeared in the Islanders 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and had 22:41 of ice time.

The 6-foot-5 right-shot defenceman has four assists in 20 games this season.

New York has recalled defenceman Grant Hutton from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders in a corresponding move.