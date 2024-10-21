Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Max Pacioretty took reps with the second power play unit during the morning skate as he prepares to return to the Maple Leafs' lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

The 35-year-old winger had been a healthy scratch the last two games and has a goal in three games this season.

Winger Bobby McMann was bumped off the second power play unit in place of Pacioretty during the morning skate.

He has three goals in four games this season.

Forward Ryan Reaves is expected to sit out to make room for Pacioretty in the lineup on Monday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Reaves has appeared in four games this year while averaging 8:15 of ice time with a minus-2 rating.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to make his fourth straight start against the Lightning on Monday.

The 30-year-old netminder has a 2-2-0 record this season with a 1.79 goals-against average and .937 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Mike Matheson and forward Juraj Slafkovsky were not on the ice for Canadiens practice on Monday with therapy days.

Slafkovsky, 20, injured his shoulder during practice last week but recorded two assists in 15:57 of ice time during the Canadiens' 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 winger has a goal and six points in six games this season.

Matheson only skated 7:35 of ice time in the Canadiens' 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday with an upper-body injury but was able to return on Saturday where he recorded an assist on 28:10 of ice time

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has four assists in six games this season.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils assigned defenceman Seamus Casey to the AHL's Utica Comets on Monday and recalled defenceman Daniil Misyul from the Comets.

Casey, 20, appeared in eight games with the Devils this season, recording three goals and four points.

Misyul, 24, appeared in three games with the Comets this season without recording a point.