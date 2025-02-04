Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Mitch Marner was not on the ice for the team's morning skate prior to their game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Marner, 27, missed practice on Monday with an undisclosed injury and his status for Tuesday's game is up in the air.

The 6-foot winger has 16 goals and 70 points in 52 games this season.

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson participated in the team's morning skate on Tuesday.

Ekman-Larrson, 33, left Saturday's 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers after just 5:09 of ice time with an undisclosed injury and missed Monday's practice due to maintenance.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has three goals and 21 points in 51 games this season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without top defenceman Zach Werenski against the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Dean Evason confirmed Tuesday.

Werenski, 27, was involved in an awkward collision with Dallas Stars blue liner Matt Dumba in the second period of Sunday's 5-3 loss. He would leave the bench with an apparent arm injury, before returning for the final frame.

Columbus (26-20-7) will now be missing their top three leading scorers this season, with Werenski joining Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw) and Sean Monahan (upper-body injury) on the sidelines.

Werenski has registered 17 goals and 40 assists for 57 points while appearing in all 53 of his team's games this season.

The Blue Jackets currently occupy the second and final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference at 59 points, with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins hot on their heels at 58 points.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Tage Thompson will not be available to the Sabres on Tuesday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

Thompson, 27, left Sunday's 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils in the third period after a high hit from Devils forward Stefan Noesen.

The 6-foot-6 centre passed the concussion testing after the game but is still considered to be day-to-day.

Thompson leads the Sabres with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games this season.

Additionally, Ruff confirmed that defenceman Mattias Samuelsson also won't be available on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury.

Samuelsson, 24, has three goals and nine points in 35 games this season while averaging 18:31 of ice time.

Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday when the Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues.

Ekholm, 34, missed Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an illness.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman has seven goals and 22 points in 51 games this season while averaging 22:45 of ice time.

The Oilers are projected to use these lines to take on the Blues on Tuesday:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Perry

Arvidsson - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman

Skinner - Henrique - Kapanen

Podkolzin - Janmark - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard

Nurse - Klingberg

Kulak - Emberson

Skinner

Pickard

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled defencemen Victor Mancini and Elias Pettersson, and forward Linus Karlsson from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday.

Mancini, 22, was acquired from the New York Rangers on Friday, along with forward Filip Chytil and a draft pick, in exchange for forward J.T. Miller.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has a goal and five points in 15 games with the Rangers this season and has three goals and 10 points in 23 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Pettersson, 20, appeared in three games in Vancouver this season and recorded his first career NHL point during the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 left shot defenceman has a goal and 13 points in 36 AHL games this season.

Karlsson, 25, appeared in eight games in the NHL this season, recording a goal.

The 6-foot-1 centre has 12 goals and 18 points in 17 games in the AHL this year.

The Lightning assigned rookie Conor Geekie to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Tuesday.

Geekie, 20, was drafted 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2022 and dealt to the Lightning during the 2024 NHL Draft, along with defenceman J.J. Moser and a draft pick, to the Lightning in exchange for defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

The 6-foot-4 centre appeared in 49 games with the Lightning this season, recording six goals and 12 points.

Geekie starred for the Western Hockey League's Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos last season, recording 43 goals and 99 points in 55 games.

He also represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden in a fifth-place finish.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice during Tuesday's morning skate and is expected to start in net against the Ottawa Senators, according to team reporter Benjamin Pierce.

Vasilevskiy, 30, has a 21-15-3 record this season with a 2.30 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

The Wild have activated defenceman Jonas Brodin from long-term injured reserve and forward Marcus Johansson from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Brodin, 31, has missed the team's last 12 games with dealing with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has four goals and 16 points in 31 games this season with a plus-10 rating while averaging 23:13 of ice time.

Johansson, 34, missed the team's last eight games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 centre has five goals and 16 points in 44 games this season.

The Wild assigned forward Ben Jones to the AHL's Iowa Wild in a corresponding move.

Jones, 25, appeared in 26 games in Minnesota this season without recording a point.

Rangers defenceman Adam Edstrom is expected to be out long-term with a lower-body injury, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Edstrom, 24. left Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins after just 4:22 of ice time with the injury.

He is expected to miss two and half to three and a half months.

The 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman has five goals and nine points in 51 games this season

Forward Erik Haula will be a game-time decision for when the Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Haula, 33, missed the team's last 12 games with an ankle injury.

The 5-foot-11 winger has five goals and 11 points in 42 games this season.

Additionally, Nico Daws will be in net on Tuesday against the Penguins.

Daws, 24, appeared in relief of Jake Allen during the team's 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, recording seven saves.

The 6-foot-4 netminder was recalled from the AHL's Utica Comets on Saturday and has a 5-14-2 record with a .888 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average in the AHL this season.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start for the Florida Panthers as they face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky holds a 22-11-2 record through 35 starts this season, posting a 2.67 goals-allowed average and a .902 save percentage.

The Panthers have won each of the 36-year-old's last four starts, with Bobrosvky surrendering just five goals over that span.

Florida (32-19-3) travels to the U.S. capital with a two-point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Sharks recalled forward Andrew Poturalski from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday.

Poturalski, 31, leads the AHL in scoring this season with 18 goals and 45 points in 41 games.

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson will start in net on Tuesday when they Flyers take on the Utah Hockey Club.

Ersson, 25, has a 15-10-2 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.

Additionally, forward Nicolas Deslauriers will draw into the lineup on Tuesday.

Deslauriers, 33, has only appeared in seven games this season, recording one assist.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Nedeljkovic will be in net on Tuesday when the Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Nedeljkovic, 29, is coming off a 25-save shutout over the Nashville Predators on Saturday and has an 11-9-4 record with a .899 save percentage and 3.02 goals-against average this season.