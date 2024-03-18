Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner and Ilya Lyubuskin are absent from today's practice ahead of tomorrow's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Marner has missed Toronto's last three games with a high-ankle sprain. The 26-year-old has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. The Maple Leafs are 2-1 in Marner's absence.

He will not accompany the team on their two-game road trip with head coach Sheldon Keefe saying, "he's day to day away from being day to day."

"It hasn’t been responding the way that they had hoped so just stepping back a little bit with it," Keefe added.

Lyubushkin played 15:49 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes but missed practice due to illness. He is not travelling with the team today and is doubtful to play against the Flyers.

He was acquired by the team on March 2 from the Anaheim Ducks and has appeared in six games with the Maple Leafs, recording two assists and averaging 16:09 of ice time.

Calgary Flames

Per TSN's Salim Valji, goaltender Jacob Markstrom will skate today as he targets a return in Vancouver on Saturday.

Markstrom has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old is 22-17-2 in 41 appearances this season with a .910 save percentage and 2.68 GAA.

The Flames are eight points back of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Projected lineup vs. Capitals

Huberdeau-Kadri-Pospisil

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Hunt-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko

Greer-Rooney-Coronato

Kylington-Andersson

Weegar-Miromanov

Hanley-Pachal

Wolf

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have assigned goaltender Nico Daws and defenceman Tyler Wotherspoon to AHL Utica.

Daws, 23, has appeared in 21 games this season, going 9-11-0 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Wotherspoon, 31, had spent the entire 2023-24 season in Utica, scoring four goals with 19 points in 54 games.