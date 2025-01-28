Ice Chips: Montembeault to start for Habs against Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault will be between the pipes for Montreal when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old is 17-17-3 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage over 37 games with the Habs this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok was among the injured players to skate ahead of the team's practice on Tuesday.

Jarnkrok was joined by fellow forwards Matthew Knies and John Tavares during the session.

The 33-year-old forward has yet to play this season after undergoing groin and hernia surgery in November. He was labelled month-to-month after the surgeries, with head coach Craig Berube stating on Jan. 14 he remained "a ways away" from a return.

Jarnkrok was limited to 52 games last year and recorded 10 goals and 21 points. He is on the third season of a four-year, $8.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

Drafted 41st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2010, Jarnkrok has 136 goals and 301 points in 699 career games split between the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Maple Leafs.

Knies remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered last week, while Tavares has not played since suffering a lower-body injury in practice on Jan. 16. Berube said Tavares could return to practice later this week.

Forward Max Pacioretty and goaltender Anthony Stolarz both took part in Tuesday's practice as returns for both players appear to be drawing closer.

Stolarz, 31, hasn't played since Dec. 12 as he works to get himself back in the lineup from a knee injury. He was originally expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury.

In his first season with the Maple Leafs, the American has posted a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage over 17 games.

Pacioretty has missed the last three games after taking a puck to the head on Jan. 18. The 36-year-old winger has five goals and 12 points in 32 games this season.

The Maple Leafs will host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, with the Edmonton Oilers in town Saturday.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Noah Gregor and was on the ice before the team's optional skate while goalie Linus Ullmark participated in the skate.

The 26-year-old Gregor hasn't played since Jan. 9 with a lower-body injury. Ullmark hasn't played since Dec. 22 with a back injury.

Gregor has four goals and two assists over 35 games this season, his first in the nation's capital.

Ullmark, 31, has a 2.38 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage alongside three shutouts over 23 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Boone Jenner was once again on the ice with his Blue Jackets teammates on Tuesday.

Jenner had shoulder surgery in October and hasn't played a game this season.

The 31-year-old had 22 goals and 13 assists over 58 games last seaosn.