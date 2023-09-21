Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced Thursday that defenceman Chris Wideman is out indefinitely with a back injury.

Wideman, 33, had six assists in 46 games last season while averaging 13:30 TOI. The St. Louis, Missouri native has 20 goals and 78 points in 291 career NHL games split between the Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Canadiens.

General manager Kent Hughes announced Wednesday that centre Christian Dvorak is out until at least November as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery he had in March.

Le défenseur Chris Wideman sera tenu à l’écart du jeu pour une durée indéterminée en raison d'une blessure au dos.



Defenseman Chris Wideman will be out indefinitely due to a back injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 21, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs

New addition Tyler Bertuzzi is skating alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner at Group 1 practice.

Bertuzzi, 28, had four goals and 14 points in 29 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings before being dealt to the Boston Bruins, where he had four goals and 16 points in 21 games.

Notable combinations at Leafs Group 1 practice



Bertuzzi - Matthews - Marner

Knies - Tavares - Lafferty



McCabe - Klingberg

Giordano - Liljegren @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 21, 2023

Rookie Matthew Knies is skating alongside John Tavares with Sam Lafferty at right wing.

On the blueline, Jake McCabe is paired with free agent addition John Klingberg while Mark Giordano is skating with Timothy Liljegren.

Defenceman Simon Benoit (back spasms) did not take part in practice today as the on-ice portion of training camp gets underway. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Benoit signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Maple Leafs as a free agent on Aug. 28. He spent the last five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks organization. He had three goals and 10 points in 78 games last season but was not tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.

Per @LeafsPR:



Simon Benoit (back spasms) will not take part in practice today



Listed as day-to-day @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 21, 2023

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Ryan McLeod is not on the ice for the first practice of the season, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug. The 24-year-old re-signed in the off-season to a two-year, $4.2 million contract. The Mississauga, Ont., product scored 11 goals with 23 points in 57 games last season.

Free agent addition Connor Brown is skating alongside captain Connor McDavid to open training camp. Brown only played in four games last season with the Washington Capitals, missing the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery. Evander Kane completes the trio as he skates on McDavid's left side.

Kane-McDavid-Brown

RNH-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-Pederson-Ryan

Holloway-Sutter-Janmark

Erne-Malone-Lavoie

Nurse-Bouchard

Kulak-Ceci

Broberg-Desharnais

Niemelainen-Gleason

Skinner

Campbell

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris is wearing a yellow non-contact jersey to open training camp after he "tweaked something" during last week's captain skate in Ottawa.

General manager Pierre Dorion said that Norris didn't want to wear the yellow non-contact jersey but they're doing this out of extra caution. He insists that if the regular season started tomorrow, Norris would be playing.

Norris was sidelined for most of the 2022-23 campaign after having shoulder surgery in January. He had two goals and three points in eight games.

Pierre Dorion said Josh Norris didn’t want to wear the yellow non-contact jersey but they’re doing this out of extra caution.



The forward, who played just 8 games last season due to a shoulder injury which required surgery, tweaked something at a captain’s skate last week.… pic.twitter.com/bEb8PayMK4 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) September 21, 2023

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Rick Bowness confirmed Wednesday that the trio of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi will start training camp together.

Per TSN's John Lu, the other trio of regulars in their group is Morgan Barron with Rasmus Kupari and Vladislav Namestnikov.

Vilardi and Kupari were acquired in the off-season on June 27, along with Alex Iafallo and a 2024 second-round pick in the trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles.

Vilardi had a career season in 2022-23, scoring 23 goals with 41 points in 63 games. Kupari scored three goals with 15 points in 66 games with the Kings and had nine points in 11 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign.