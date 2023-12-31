Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

F Christian Dvorak will not play in tonight's game due to an upper-body injury, the team announced Sunday.

Dvorak, 27, will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

The American skater has scored three goals and seven points in 25 games for the Canadiens during the 2023-2024 campaign.

D Johnathan Kovacevic enters back into Montreal's lineup for the first time in three games, and the team will play with seven defencemen for tonight's game.

Through 33 games played, the 26-year-old has four goals and one assist this season.

The Montreal Canadiens face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight on TSN at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.

The New York Islanders have activated D Scott Mayfield from Injured Reserve, the team announced Sunday

Mayfield, 31, has missed the team's last eight games with an upper-body injury but is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight.

The American blueliner has four assists and 58 blocked shots in 20 games for the Islanders this season.

The New York Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.

The Minnesota Wild have recalled F Nic Petan and G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL), the team announced Sunday.

Petan, 28, leads Iowa in scoring with 10 goals and 18 assists in 26 games skated for the team during the 2023-2024 campaign.

The 10-year NHL veteran has played just one game for Minnesota this season, recording no points and two shots in a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on November 18th. The former second-round pick signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild during the 2022 offseason.

McIntrye, 31, was recalled under emergency conditions, and has not played in an NHL game since the 2016-2017 season with the Boston Bruins.

The American goaltender holds a 1-8-2 record, with a 3.54 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 12 games in the AHL this year.

The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets on TSN at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.