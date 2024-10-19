Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Netminder Cayden Primeau will make his second start of the season when the Montreal Canadiens face the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Primeau, 25, allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 10.

The Farmington Hills, Mich., native is 11-22-6 with a 3.53 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 45 career appearances, all with the Canadiens.

The Canadiens enter Saturday's contest sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division with a regard of 2-3-0.