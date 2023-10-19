Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Guhle left Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild after two periods with the injury and did not return to the game. He had 10:19 of ice time before departing.

The 21-year-old has one assist this season after recording four goals and 14 assists over 44 games during his rookie campaign in 2022-23.

Montreal selected Guhle 16th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Canadiens are back in action Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.

Captain Steven Stamkos is back on the ice for today's morning skate at Amalie Arena as the team is set to host the Vancouver Canucks tonight.

He was doing line rushes alongside Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel on the second line and was working with the top power play unit alongside Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Nick Paul.

Stamkos has missed the Lightning's last two games with a lower-body injury. He appeared to get hurt on Saturday when blocking a shot in a 6-4 loss against the Detroit Red Wings. He did not play in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Senators and missed Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

In two games this season, the 33-year-old has two goals and two assists. He is coming off a 2022-23 season where he scored 34 goals with 84 points in 81 games.