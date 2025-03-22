Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle joined in on another skate with the team Saturday morning but remains in a non-contact sweater, reports TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

The 23-year-old has not played since having surgery to repair a lacerated quad in late January. He began skating March 7.

In 44 games this season prior to the injury, Guhle has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.

Meanwhile, the team announced Sam Montembeault will get the start in net Saturday at home against the Colorado Avalanche.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Here were the Leafs' lines Saturday morning ahead of their matchup with the Predators in Nashville courtesy of The Hockey News' David Alter.

Knies-Matthews-Marner

McMann-Tavares-Nylander

Holmberg-Domi-Robertson

Laughton-Kampf-Lorentz

Jarnkrok

Rielly-Carlo

McCabe-Tanev

Benoit-OEL

Myers

Woll

Stolarz

New Jersey Devils

Centre Curtis Lazar was back on the ice Saturday morning according to team reporter Amanda Stein after missing the Devils' most recent game on Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

He centred the fourth line between Paul Cotter and Nathan Bastian at the session.

Lazar, 30, has two goals and three assists in 42 games so far this season.