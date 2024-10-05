Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle will make his preseason debut Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, the team announced.

The 22-year-old had his appendix removed on Sept. 18 and had been skating with the team over the past week.

He had six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 70 games last season.

Meanwhile, head coach Martin St. Louis told TSN's Kenzie Lalonde that the team's top line will not play Saturday after the two team's physical preseason contest earlier this week.

Forward Nick Robertson took part in Toronto's morning skate after missing Friday's practice with an upper-body injury, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Robertson was originally considered day-to-day with his ailment. He scored two goals in Thursday night's victory over the Detroit Red Wings, and has five goals in preseason action.

Meanwhile, defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Calle Jarnkrok were absent again Saturday after missing Friday's session. McCabe is dealing with an upper-body injury, while Jarnkrok is battling a lower-body injury, the same one that hampered him earlier in camp.

Head coach Craig Berube told reporters that goaltender Joseph Woll will play the entire game Saturday against the Red Wings in their preseason finale. It will be his first game action since the first game of the preseason on Sept. 22.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced they have reassigned Tyler Boucher, Angus Crookshank, Stephen Halliday, Hayden Hodgson and Filip Roos to the AHL's Belleville Senatots.

Meanwhile, defenceman Calen Addison has been released from his professional tryout agreement.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Erik Karlsson told reporters on Saturday that he's going to be ready to play when his team opens the regular season on Oct. 9.

Karlsson has not played the entire preseason while dealing with a upper-body injury sustained during off-season training.

The 34-year-old defenceman played in all 82 games for the Penguins last season, recording 11 goals and 56 points.

Forward Ondrej Palat missed his team's game against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague for personal reasons related to the birth of his second child.

Palat had one shot on goal, one blocked shot and two hits in 13:46 of action in Friday's 4-1 season-opening win.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward JJ Peterka left Saturday's regular season 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday with an upper-body injury and didn't return.

Peterka sustained the injury midway through the first period after taking a high hit from Devils defenceman Brenden Dillon near centre ice.

Dillon was originally assessed a major penalty for the hit but it was reduced to a two-minute interference penalty after a review.

Head coach Lindy Ruff later told reporters that Peterka was diagnosed with a concussion but he'll be able to fly home with the team from Czechia.

Peterka has an assist after two games this season and recorded 28 goals and 50 points in 82 games last year.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets signed forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year, $775,000 deal on Saturday.

Labanc, 28, joined the New Jersey Devils on professional tryout contract before training camp but didn't make the team despite scoring six goals in the preseason.

The 5-foot-11 winger appeared in 46 games with the San Jose Sharks last season, recording two goals and nine points.

Drafted 171st overall by the Sharks in 2014, Labanc has 82 goals and 225 points in 478 career NHL games.