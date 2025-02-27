Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that forward Josh Anderson will be in the lineup tonight after he was absent from the morning skate.

Anderson, 30, was injured during the third period of Tuesday's game after going face first into the boards. He needed some help to the locker room and did not return to the game.

He has nine goals and 19 points in 58 games this season.

Forward Kirby Dach was also absent from the morning skate while Michael Pezzetta was on the ice in a regular practice jersey, suggesting he will be in the lineup tonight, per TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

The Canadiens announced that they will have a medical update on Dach on Friday.

Dach missed Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by rookie Owen Beck. He also missed Monday's practice while being evaluated for the injury.

The 24-year-old has 10 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season.

Pezzetta has not played since Feb. 2 against the Anaheim Ducks, logging six minutes of ice time.

He was dealing with a lower-body injury last week and missed last Tuesday's practice when NHL players returned to the ice amidst the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 26-year-old has largely been a healthy scratch this season, appearing in just 14 games with zero points.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net. The 28-year-old has won his last two starts, bringing his season totals to 20-21-3 in 44 appearances with an .899 save percentage and 2.90 GAA.

The Canadiens are at home hosting the San Jose Sharks looking for a third straight win.

New York Rangers

Forward JT Miller is absent from Rangers practice this morning due to illness, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Defenceman K'Andre Miller (lower-body) is on the ice but wearing a no-contact red sweater.

JT Miller has five goals and nine points in eight games since arriving in New York via trade from the Vancouver Canucks. In 40 games with Vancouver earlier this season, he had nine goals and 35 points.

K'Andre Miller was injured in the second period of Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. He played just 10:13 minutes in the 5-1 win before exiting with the injury. The 25-year-old has four goals and 14 points in 52 games this season.