Forward Kirby Dach is not on the ice as Canadiens practice is underway.

Dach left Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks with a lower-body injury and did not return. In the first period, he took a hit from Blackhawks defenceman Jarred Tinordi that sent him into the Blackhawks' bench. He was in discomfort and went to the dressing room. He did not return to the bench for the start of the second period and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In the season opener Wednesday night against Toronto, Dach had two assists with 21:22 TOI in a 6-5 shootout loss.