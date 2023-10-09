Ice Chips: Canadiens loan Heineman, Norlinder to Laval
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens loaned forward Emil Heineman and defenceman Mattias Norlinder to the AHL's Laval Rocket. With the move, the Habs appear to have set their 23-man roster for opening night:
Forwards: Anderson, Caufield, Dach, Evans, Gallagher, RHP, Monahan, Newhook, Pearson, Pezzetta, Slafkovský, Suzuki, Ylönen
Defence: Guhle, Harris, Kovacevic, Matheson, Savard, Xhekaj
Goalies: Allen, Montembeault, Primeau
The team practiced with the following lines at Monday's skate:
Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson
Newhook-Dach-Slafkovsky
Pearson-Monahan-Gallagher
RHP-Evans-Ylönen
Matheson - Savard
Guhle - Kovacevic
Harris - Xhekaj/Barron