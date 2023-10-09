Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens loaned forward Emil Heineman and defenceman Mattias Norlinder to the AHL's Laval Rocket. With the move, the Habs appear to have set their 23-man roster for opening night:

Forwards: Anderson, Caufield, Dach, Evans, Gallagher, RHP, Monahan, Newhook, Pearson, Pezzetta, Slafkovský, Suzuki, Ylönen

Defence: Guhle, Harris, Kovacevic, Matheson, Savard, Xhekaj

Goalies: Allen, Montembeault, Primeau

The team practiced with the following lines at Monday's skate:

Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson

Newhook-Dach-Slafkovsky

Pearson-Monahan-Gallagher

RHP-Evans-Ylönen



Matheson - Savard

Guhle - Kovacevic

Harris - Xhekaj/Barron