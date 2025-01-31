Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have loaned forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket of the AHL, the team announced Friday.

The 26-year-old made his season debut with the Canadiens Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild, going pointless across 8:51 minutes of ice time in a 4-0 loss. He was initially recalled on Jan. 25.

A native of Saguenay, Que., Harvey-Pinard rejoins the AHL team having played in 24 contests for the Rocket this season, where he has posted four goals and seven points.

In 84 career games at the NHL level, Harvey-Pinard has scored 17 goals and 31 points since debuting during the 2021-22 season.

The Canadiens selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenceman Declan Carlile to the Syracuse Crunch (AHL).

Carlile, 24, has recorded a goal and an assist in three games for Tampa Bay this year since making his season debut on Dec. 14.

The Hartland, Mich. native returns to Syracuse having played in 34 games for the Crunch, posting three goals and seven points at the AHL level.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Carlile made his NHL debut on Jan. 4, 2024 in Tampa Bay's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.