Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Patrik Laine participated in Canadiens practice on Monday in a regular sweater, according to TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

The 6-foot-4 forward has yet to play a game this season while recovering from a knee injury sustained during the preseason.

Laine returned to practice last week in a non-contact jersey and Monday is the first time he was a full participant.

The 26-year-old winger was acquired by the Canadiens, along with a draft pick, from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris in the off-season.

The Canadiens recalled forward Joshua Roy from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday.

Roy has eight goals and 16 points in 17 games with the Rocket this season.

The 21-year-old winger appeared in 23 games with the Canadiens last season, recording four goals and nine points.

The Canadiens used these lines during Monday's practice:

Caufield - Suzuki - Newhook

Heineman - Evans - Roy

Anderson - Dvorak - Gallagher

Slafkovsky - Dach - Armia

(Laine, Condotta, Pezzetta)

Guhle - Struble

Hutson - Savard

Xhekaj - Barron

Montembeault

Primeau

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Logan Stanley participated in the Jets' morning skate in a non-contact jersey prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Stanley, 26, hasn't played since the team's 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Nov. 9 with a mid-body injury.

The 6-foot-7 defenceman has a goal and three points in 11 games this season.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start in net when the Jets take on the Flames on Monday.

Hellebuyck has a 14-2-0 record this season with a .924 save percentage and 2.13 goals-against average.

The Jets used these lines during Monday's morning skate:

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg will start in net against the Calgary Flames on Monday, according to TSN's Clair Hanna.

Forsberg, 31, has a 3-4-0 record this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average.

New York Rangers

Forward Chris Kreider is out with an upper-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day according to Vince Mercogliano of USA Today.

Kreider had 16:04 of ice time with five shots and a minus-1 rating during the Ranger's 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 winger has nine goals in 19 games this season.

The Rangers are recalling forward Matt Rempe from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack in a corresponding move.

Rempe, 22, appeared in three games earlier this season, averaging 5:26 of ice time while recording five penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-9 centre took the league by storm last season, recording a goal, two points and 71 penalty minutes in 17 games.

Rempe appeared in 10 games with the Wolf Pack this season and has two goals and three points with four penalty minutes.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Patrick Kane will not be available to his club when they take on the New York Islanders on Monday.

Kane had a maintenance day on Sunday but head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters that he'll need another day and it's a day-to-day situation.

The 36-year-old winger skated 16:21 during Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins and had two shots on net.

Kane has three goals and 10 points in 20 games this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Ivan Fedotov will get the start in net when the Flyers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, according to head coach John Tortorella.

Fedotov, 27, has a 3-4-0 record with an .875 save percentage and 3.69 goals-against average this season.

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be between the pipes when the Devils take on the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Markstrom, 34, has won four of his last five games and has a 9-5-1 record this season with a .907 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Seth Jarvis participated in the team's morning skate after being taken off injured reserve on Sunday.

Jarvis missed the team's last seven games while dealing with an upper-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 centre has four goals and 11 points in 13 games this season.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol and there's no set timetable for his return, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Kochetkov, 25, sustained the injury during the the team's 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday when he collided with teammate Sean Walker as Blue Jackets defenceman drove to the net in overtime.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 10-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.

The Hurricanes assigned forward Tyson Jost to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Monday.

Jost has a goal in seven games with the Hurricanes this season.

The 5-foot-11 centre joined the Hurricanes on a one-year, $775,000 deal in the off-season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards Blake Lizotte and Cody Glass participated in Penguins practice while both players are recovering from concussions.

Lizotte took a shot to the face during the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 13 and missed the last five games with the injury.

He previously missed the first 11 games of the season with another concussion sustained during the preseason.

Lizotte has two goals in seven games this season.

Glass left Nov. 7's 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes after just 4:47 of ice time with the injury and has missed the team's last eight games.

The 6-foot-3 centre has four assists in 14 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Spencer Knight will be in net when the Panthers take on the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Knight, 23, has a 3-3-0 record this season with an .897 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average.

St. Louis Blues

Defenceman Philip Broberg participated in the Blues' morning skate prior to their game against the New York Rangers, according to Matthew DeFranks of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Broberg, 23, hasn't played since the team's 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 2 and has missed the Blue's last 10 games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has two goals and nine points in 12 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

Forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Marat Khusnutdinov participated in the team's morning skate prior to their game against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Both players missed the Wild's 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday with lower-body injuries and are considered to be day-to-day.

Kaprizov is second in the NHL in scoring with 19 goals and 34 points in 19 games this season.

Khusnutdinov has two assists in 19 games this season.